Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turbulence On Delta Flight Injures 25


2025-08-02 05:02:07
Dhaka: Twenty-five people were hospitalized after a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was forced to divert to Minneapolis following severe turbulence, the airline said in a statement.

Delta Flight DL56 landed safely at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport after encountering what the airline described as“significant turbulence.”

The plane was carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew, the New York media reported, citing the airline. The Delta statement said medical personnel evaluated everyone on board after the A330-900 had landed safely in Minneapolis.

"Twenty-five of those on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care," it said, without elaborating.

The aircraft encountered turbulence shortly after reaching 37,000 feet (11,277.6 m), briefly climbing to about 38,000 feet before descending to just below 35,800 feet. It later stabilised at an altitude of 37,000 feet, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

