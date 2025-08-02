Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump accuses Obama of trying to fabricate Russia collusion claims

2025-08-02 04:42:55
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has asserted that several top Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, were responsible for orchestrating what he described as a calculated plot to derail his administration through false accusations of Russian collusion.

During an interview aired Friday, Trump reacted to newly unsealed documents linked to the annex of Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report, which allegedly connect Clinton’s campaign and senior officials from the Obama administration to a scheme aimed at discrediting Trump by tying him to Russia.

“I think they should pay a price. By the way, it’s a very big price,” Trump said. “For that to have gone on – it’s one of the great scandals, I think, in the history of our country. I know it is.”

He accused Obama of being not only aware of but actively endorsing Clinton’s strategy to generate false allegations. Trump cited declassified information recently shared by a Republican senator, claiming the documents reveal direct evidence of Obama’s involvement.

“[Obama] knew about it. We have it cold. [Durham] has it in writing,” Trump said. “You could almost say that [Obama] was more of the mastermind. He heard what she was doing, and then he approved it – and not only approved it, he pushed it.”

Calling the entire operation a “totally fake” narrative, Trump argued that it caused serious harm to individuals as well as the nation’s political system. When questioned about Clinton’s accountability, he mentioned that although many supporters urged him to seek legal action following his 2016 win, he decided at the time not to pursue charges.

