Mirpur Wicket Is Not Satisfactory: BCB

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Aug 2 (IANS) Nazmul Abedin, chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations, stated on Friday that the board never instructed the grounds committee to prepare a low and slow wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, while also admitting that the pitch condition was not up to the mark.

Bangladesh recently secured a 2-1 series win over Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, but the victory sparked criticism. Many observers argued that the hosts gained an unfair advantage by winning the first two matches on a pitch that made stroke play difficult. Their vulnerabilities were exposed in the third T20I, played on a comparatively better surface.

"I think there was an attempt to make it sporting, but they couldn't do it. That responsibility lies with those who are in charge of preparing it. Because from our side - from the board's side - I don't think it was ever instructed that the wicket has to be low and slow," Cricbuzz quoted Nazmul as saying.

The team has faced similar criticism in the past for relying on low and slow wickets at SBNS to gain an edge over visiting sides such as Australia, England, and New Zealand. Nazmul also voiced his disappointment with the SBNS pitch, noting that it continues to fall short of expectations despite repeated attempts to improve it.

"We've seen that whenever we wanted a better wicket, a bouncy wicket, often that didn't happen. The usual reasons that are given relate to the nature of the soil there, or the environment, or the fact that too many matches are played on that pitch," he said.

"Overall, the Mirpur wicket is not satisfactory - we all accept that. We'll have to work on this going forward. Perhaps the entire soil base will have to be removed. Or, the process through which the pitch is prepared will have to be changed. I hope that some changes will come in this area in the near future, and that we'll see a better wicket in Mirpur," Nazmul added.

BCB president Aminul Islam recently criticised the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium pitch, pointing out that the black soil used in its preparation makes it difficult for batters to see the ball. Nazmul shared a similar concern, echoing the president's remarks.

"If there had been grass on the wicket, then the ball's color might not have been damaged as much. Since there is no natural grass, when the ball comes into friction with the soil, it absorbs the color of that soil, and eventually, a time comes when the ball appears less white and takes on a darker shade. That naturally affects visibility. So that is definitely a factor. Our board president made a correct observation or comment (in this regard)," he explained.