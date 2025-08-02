403
Trump believes sanctions don’t ‘bother’ Putin
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump admitted that the latest US sanctions on Russia might not significantly affect Russian President Vladimir Putin but confirmed his administration will impose them unless a peace deal to end the Ukraine conflict is reached soon.
Earlier this week, Trump shortened his initial 50-day deadline for a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement to just ten days, warning that failure would result in extensive sanctions, including potential 100% tariffs and secondary measures targeting Russia’s trade partners.
“We’re going to impose sanctions. I don’t know if sanctions bother him,” Trump told reporters Thursday evening. “They’re familiar with sanctions. I understand sanctions and tariffs better than anyone. I don’t know if it will have an effect, but we’re doing it anyway.”
Trump also revealed that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit Russia after trips to Israel and Gaza, though no specific timing was provided. Witkoff has previously met with Putin during earlier diplomatic efforts.
The acting US UN envoy, John Kelley, said Trump expects a ceasefire by August 8, reflecting growing frustration with Moscow’s stance.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Trump’s remarks but downplayed the threat, noting Russia’s long experience under sanctions and a developed “immunity.” He reiterated Russia’s commitment to peace, provided its interests and the new territorial realities are respected.
Since the 2014 Ukraine crisis and the 2022 conflict escalation, Russia has faced over 10,000 sanctions, mostly from the US and EU. Putin claims these restrictions have failed as Russia has adapted economically and refuses to be intimidated.
