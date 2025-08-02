403
Historic Indo-Senegal Collaboration- First Joint Short Film Launched Under Indo Senegal Film And Cultural Forum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, July 2025: In a landmark initiative to foster cross-cultural cinematic collaboration, the Indo Senegal Film and Cultural Forum, under the aegis of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), proudly announced the launch of the first-ever India–Senegal joint venture short film. The film brings together an extraordinary blend of talent from AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television) and Senegal, showcasing the true spirit of international unity through cinema.
Written and produced by Fatimata Kane Haidara, the project was developed in association with Marwah Films and Video Productions, with participation from both Indian and Senegalese cast and crew. This cinematic collaboration marks a significant cultural milestone between the two nations, aiming to deepen the artistic and emotional bonds shared by India and Senegal.
The initiative is supported under the Patronship of H.E. Abdoul Wahab Haidara, Ambassador of Senegal to India. The Indo Senegal Film and Cultural Forum has been actively participating in all major ICMEI events including the Global Film Festival, Global Fashion and Design Week, Global Festival of Journalism, Global Literary Festival, and the International Documentary Film Festival, consistently promoting art and culture between the two countries.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo Senegal Film and Cultural Forum, expressed great pride in this collaborative achievement:“This short film is more than just a creative project-it is a symbol of enduring friendship, artistic synergy, and cultural respect between India and Senegal. We are proud to set this precedent that opens many doors for future cooperation in media and entertainment.”
Fatimata Kane Haidara, the visionary behind the film, shared her excitement:“Creating this film has been a journey of passion, learning, and unity. Working with AAFT and Marwah Studios has been an enriching experience. This collaboration is a celebration of shared dreams and mutual admiration between our cultures.”
The Indo Senegal Film and Cultural Forum continues to stand as a vibrant bridge between the people of India and Senegal, promoting global peace, friendship, and creative collaboration through the powerful medium of cinema.
