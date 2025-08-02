403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran condemns recent US sanctions on oil shipping network
(MENAFN) Iran has strongly criticized the latest U.S. sanctions targeting its oil shipping network, with officials accusing Washington of deliberately trying to sabotage the country’s economic development and harm its citizens.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on over 100 individuals, companies, and vessels allegedly connected to a global oil smuggling operation led by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, son of a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. U.S. officials claim the network illicitly moved tens of billions of dollars in oil revenue to Iran.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei responded on Thursday, calling the sanctions “unilateral and illegal,” and described them as a “criminal act” that violates international law and human rights. He argued that the U.S. must be held accountable for what he called serious violations stemming from these measures.
Baghaei also said the sanctions demonstrate “the deep hostility of American policymakers toward the Iranian people,” accusing Washington of resorting to coercive, unlawful tactics to push its agenda. He added that the measures aim to stifle Iran’s economic progress and infringe on the rights of its citizens.
These sanctions are part of President Donald Trump’s revived “maximum pressure” strategy, intended to force an end to Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which he claims is a cover for developing nuclear weapons. The sanctions come in the wake of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, with Trump warning of additional attacks if the facilities are restarted.
Iran, however, insists its nuclear ambitions are entirely peaceful. In response to Trump’s warnings, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on X (formerly Twitter) that Iran would not abandon its nuclear program, which he described as the result of significant investment, simply because of foreign threats.
Speaking to the Financial Times, Araghchi said future talks with the U.S. could only occur if Washington compensates Iran for the damage caused by the recent military strikes. He rejected the idea of ending uranium enrichment altogether but said a negotiated solution remains possible.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on over 100 individuals, companies, and vessels allegedly connected to a global oil smuggling operation led by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, son of a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. U.S. officials claim the network illicitly moved tens of billions of dollars in oil revenue to Iran.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei responded on Thursday, calling the sanctions “unilateral and illegal,” and described them as a “criminal act” that violates international law and human rights. He argued that the U.S. must be held accountable for what he called serious violations stemming from these measures.
Baghaei also said the sanctions demonstrate “the deep hostility of American policymakers toward the Iranian people,” accusing Washington of resorting to coercive, unlawful tactics to push its agenda. He added that the measures aim to stifle Iran’s economic progress and infringe on the rights of its citizens.
These sanctions are part of President Donald Trump’s revived “maximum pressure” strategy, intended to force an end to Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which he claims is a cover for developing nuclear weapons. The sanctions come in the wake of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, with Trump warning of additional attacks if the facilities are restarted.
Iran, however, insists its nuclear ambitions are entirely peaceful. In response to Trump’s warnings, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on X (formerly Twitter) that Iran would not abandon its nuclear program, which he described as the result of significant investment, simply because of foreign threats.
Speaking to the Financial Times, Araghchi said future talks with the U.S. could only occur if Washington compensates Iran for the damage caused by the recent military strikes. He rejected the idea of ending uranium enrichment altogether but said a negotiated solution remains possible.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment