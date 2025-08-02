CM Nitish Flags Off 71 New Traffic Police Vehicles To Boost Road Safety In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) In a move aimed at strengthening Bihar's traffic and road safety systems, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inaugurated and flagged off 71 new vehicles for the Traffic Police from his official residence at 1 Anne Marg, Patna.

The event marks a significant step toward modernising traffic control and enhancing public safety across the state.

The Chief Minister inspected the vehicles and interacted with police officials to understand the operational framework and deployment strategy.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by both Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, DGP Vinay Kumar, and several ministers and senior administrative officials.

These vehicles will be deployed across all 38 districts of Bihar, specifically to DSPs and traffic police stations, to strengthen monitoring on national highways, state highways, and urban centres.

The goal is to streamline traffic management, reduce road accidents, and minimise traffic congestion.

Chief Minister Nitish, addressing the gathering, said: "Our priority is to make Bihar's roads safer and more organised. These new vehicles will enhance traffic management and improve public services.”

DGP Vinay Kumar stated that the vehicles will be dispatched to the respective districts shortly, and police personnel will undergo special training to ensure effective utilisation.

This initiative is part of a broader government push to modernise policing infrastructure and improve response times in both urban and rural areas.

The government has also announced plans to procure more modern vehicles and advanced technical equipment in the coming months to further boost enforcement and public safety.

The move comes ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, signalling the government's focus on law and order and public service delivery.

Earlier, on June 19 this year, Chief Minister Nitish flagged off a fleet of 520 four-wheelers and 98 two-wheelers for the Bihar police.

The vehicles, dedicated to police use, aim to bolster law enforcement capabilities and enhance mobility in crime response and investigation.