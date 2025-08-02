Qatar Expands Winter Season Flight Schedule

Dhaka: Qatar Airways is set to enhance its winter operations with a significant expansion in service, increasing flight frequencies to over 15 international destinations.

The airline will offer more connections to major cities such as Tokyo Narita, London Heathrow, the Maldives, and Phuket, all routed through its central hub at Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Thierry Antinori, chief commercial officer, said:“Qatar Airways is consistently witnessing a steady rise in demand for our 5-star services to some of the most prominent destinations in the world, most notably for London, Dublin, Cape Town, and São Paulo.

This winter, in partnership with Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia will launch flights from Melbourne to Doha, increasing capacity to three daily flights between the two cities.

Qatar Airways will also restart services to Canberra, reinforcing its commitment to enhance connectivity between Australia and the world."

The full list of updated routes and frequencies includes: Abu Dhabi – increased from five to six daily flights, Berlin – increased from 18 to 21 weekly flights, Cape Town – increased from 10 to 12 weekly flights, Casablanca – increased from four to five weekly flights, Dublin – increased from 14 to 17 weekly flights, Frankfurt – increased from 18 to 21 weekly flights, Johannesburg – increased from 14 to 18 weekly flights, London Heathrow – increased from eight to 10 daily flights, Madrid – increased from 14 to 17 weekly flights, Maldives – increased from three to four daily flights, Manchester – increased from 21 to 24 weekly flights, Phuket – increased from three to four daily flights, São Paulo – increased from 14 to 18 weekly flights, Sharjah – increased from three to seven daily flights, Tokyo Narita – increased from 11 to 14 weekly flights, Toronto – increased from five to seven weekly flights

Qatar Airways continues to equip its fleet with ultra-high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi, offering free internet to passengers on its Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft.

