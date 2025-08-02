Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four More Ukrainian Children Returned From Occupied Territories

2025-08-02 01:03:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, announced this on Telegram .

“One of the children is a 15-year-old girl who bravely wore a traditional embroidered Ukrainian shirt to a Russian school, standing firm in her pro-Ukrainian beliefs. For this, she endured severe harassment and physical abuse. Teachers filed reports against her and threatened her mother with the loss of parental rights. Two other children-a 4-year-old girl and her 8-year-old brother-faced threats of being taken away after their family refused to send them to a Russian school. The fourth child, a 17-year-old boy, narrowly escaped forced conscription into the Russian army. He had already received a draft notice, and several of his classmates had been conscripted despite their age,” Yermak noted.

The President's Office head thanked the Save Ukraine team and other partners for their help in rescuing these children.

“We are fulfilling the President's task to return all the children,” he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, three more Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia.

Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA

MENAFN02082025000193011044ID1109875377

