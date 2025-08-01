Pakistan Expresses Desire To Establish Constructive, Comprehensive Dialogue With India To Resolve All Outstanding Issues
Islamabad: Pakistan announced on Friday its desire to establish a constructive dialogue with India to resolve all outstanding issues on the basis of mutual respect and adherence to international law.
Shafqat Ali Khan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, expressed his country's desire to establish a constructive dialogue with India on the basis of mutual respect and adherence to international law during a press conference.
He stressed, however, that Islamabad will continue to vigorously defend its sovereignty against any hostile actions.
"Our message is very clear: baseless allegations and military parades will not bring peace, and that diplomacy, dialogue, and adherence to international law can pave the way forward," he said.
Last April, the border areas between the two countries witnessed a dangerous military escalation following an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people in the tourist city of Pahalgam.
New Delhi accused Islamabad of being behind the attack, but Islamabad vehemently denied the claim.
