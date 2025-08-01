A Summer Of Laughter, Adventure & Big Wins Awaits At Mercato Mall





This Dubai Summer Surprises, Mercato Mall transforms into a vibrant hub of comedy, circus magic, and thrilling shopping rewards! Back by popular demand, the International Comedy Circus and Mantega Street Comedy Show are lighting up the mall with daily performances full of laughter, acrobatics, and jaw-dropping stunts - absolutely free for all visitors.

Families can catch high-energy circus acts, hilarious street comedy performers, and a whirlwind of surprises every day throughout the festival. These exciting indoor shows bring the spirit of summer alive, offering the perfect blend of fun and entertainment for kids and adults alike.

Adding to the excitement, Mercato's giant indoor slide returns this summer—bigger, better, and now even faster. With the new Fast Track feature on the PrivilegePLUS App, visitors can skip the queue and book their slide time in advance for a hassle-free ride straight into fun.

But that's not all - this summer, shopping at Mercato means serious rewards:



Free Daily Circus & Comedy Shows

Incredible Sales and Offers at top fashion, lifestyle, and dining outlets

Weekly Cash Prize of AED 10,000 for every AED 200 spent Grand Prize Draw to Win the All-New Jetour T1 SUV

Simply scan your PrivilegePLUS App ID after shopping at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah. Every AED 200 spent earns you a chance to win big!

Whether you're shopping, dining, playing, or just enjoying the spectacular entertainment, Mercato Mall is the ultimate summer destination.

