Ambassador Gao Wenqi Attends The Working Meeting Between Leaders Of Export-Import Bank Of China And Ministry Of Finance And Economic Planning Of Rwanda


2025-08-01 07:11:04
(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
On July 31, Ambassador Gao Wenqi attended the working meeting betweenYang Dongning, Vice Governor of Export-Import Bank of China and Hon. Yusuf MURANGWA, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda. Both sides exchanged views on promoting the trade, economic and financial cooperation between China and Rwanda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.

