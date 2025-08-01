Introducing Pool Partytm Adult Party Game, The First Drinking Card Game Made For The Pool

MENAFN - GetNews) This summer, people everywhere can take this fun drinking card game to the pool to make unforgettable memories.

Meet Pool Party Adult Party Game , the first game of its kind that promises to help people everywhere make lasting memories starting this summer. Pool Party Adult Party Game goes where none like it have gone before, taking a fun drinking card game to the pool with waterproof cards and hilarious gameplay.







Regardless of the beverage of choice, friends and loved ones can gather and have fun. Pool Party Adult Party Game makes every moment spent in the pool a great time. Unlike similar games on the market, Pool Party Adult Party Game has prompts that have been carefully designed and well thought out to ensure that all players are included and enjoy the hilarity that makes this game so unique. Designed for an adult crowd, Pool Party Adult Party Game features prompts that are genuine and made to keep players sipping.

Pool Party Adult Party Game includes 2 versions of the game. The waterproof version includes 100 plastic cards with 61 hilarious game prompts, 23 daring challenge prompts, and 16 voting prompts. The water-resistant version includes 80 laminated-paper cards with 39 chaotic game prompts, 29 challenge prompts, and 12 voting prompts.“The current market of party card games are filled with horrible and forgettable prompts. After months of water damaged prototypes, we created the most unique adult party card game, the first for the swimming pool, and filled with prompts to make friend groups grow closer,” said the team at Pool Party Drinking Card Game.

One recent player said,“PERFECT SUMMER GAME!! Thank you pool party!! It felt like I was back in college again with my friends not having a care in the world. A couple of the water-resistant cards got wet but after we dried them they were usable again.”

Pool Party Adult Party Game has also announced a UGC rewards program. Anyone who plays the game can post videos of themselves playing and earn up to $100 if the video goes viral. The water-resistant version of Pool Party Adult Party Game is out now, and the waterproof version will make its official debut next month. Right now, anyone who wants to give this must-have summer game a try can purchase now and receive it in as little as three days with free shipping using code SUMMER at checkout.

Anyone who wants to add fun and excitement to their summertime pool hangout can do it now when they order Pool Party Adult Party Game. Learn more now by visiting .







