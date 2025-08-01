Jay Jax 1936: A Hard-Boiled Tale Of Mystery, Betrayal, And The Heartbeat Of 1930S San Francisco

MENAFN - GetNews)



When the city sleeps, Jay Jax is just getting started.

Step back into the smoke-filled offices, dangerous alleyways, and velvet opera houses of 1936 San Francisco, where mystery and danger never rest. Jay Jax 1936 , the electrifying new novel by R.A. Fedak, now available on Amazon, promises readers an unforgettable ride through a city teeming with secrets - and one private detective determined to uncover them all.

In a world where the Great Depression has hardened hearts and blurred the lines between right and wrong, private eye Jay Jax struggles to keep his head above the whiskey bottle-and the bullets whizzing past his ears. When an old war buddy sends an ominous letter, Jay finds himself pulled into a deadly plot stretching from the opera houses of San Francisco to the dark machinations of pre-war Europe.

What begins as a routine case of suspected infidelity soon explodes into a high-stakes game of murder, espionage, and betrayal. Jay must navigate corrupt tycoons, femme fatales, foreign operatives-and his own haunted past-to survive. Can he find the truth before the next bullet finds him?

With razor-sharp dialogue, cinematic settings, and a pulse-pounding plot, Jay Jax 1936 captures the gritty, noir spirit of a bygone era where loyalty was rare, love was dangerous, and a man's reputation was worth more than gold.

Readers will be swept away by:



Fast-paced detective action and gripping suspense.

Authentic 1930s atmosphere, from the bustling streets to the high society scandals.

Deeply human characters, flawed yet courageous. Twists and turns that will keep them up all night turning pages.

Perfect for fans of classic noir, historical thrillers, and smoky detective tales, this novel brings the golden age of private eyes back to life - with a new edge.

Don't just read about history. Feel it.

Get your copy of Jay Jax 1936 today, exclusively on Amazon , and lose yourself in a story so real you can almost smell the bourbon and gunpowder.

About the Author:

R.A. Fedak masterfully resurrects the spirit of 1930s America with a storyteller's heart and a historian's eye for detail. A lifelong lover of classic mysteries and gritty noir fiction, Fedak weaves together rich characters and razor-edged suspense to create a world that feels both thrillingly new and hauntingly familiar. Jay Jax 1936 is a triumph of atmosphere and action, delivering a story that lingers long after the final page.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is committed to amplifying powerful voices and unforgettable stories. Based in Marietta, Georgia, our mission is to connect compelling books with passionate readers worldwide. With a dedication to excellence, creativity, and reader engagement, we help authors realize their dreams - one remarkable book at a time.

