Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish FM Discusses Developments In Gaza, Syria With Saudi Counterpart, Qatari PM


2025-08-01 07:05:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Syria with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
Turkish diplomatic sources reported that this came in two separate phone calls.
The first was with the Saudi minister, during which they discussed possible steps to recognize the State of Palestine within the framework of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly.
The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria.
In the second call, Fidan discussed with the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (end)
ta


MENAFN01082025000071011013ID1109874848

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search