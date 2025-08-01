403
Turkish FM Discusses Developments In Gaza, Syria With Saudi Counterpart, Qatari PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Syria with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
Turkish diplomatic sources reported that this came in two separate phone calls.
The first was with the Saudi minister, during which they discussed possible steps to recognize the State of Palestine within the framework of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly.
The two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria.
In the second call, Fidan discussed with the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (end)
