Fullerton, CA, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Business Group , a Latino-owned digital marketing agency based in Southern California, announced the launch of its new Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services to help doctors, dentists, and veterinary practices rank on AI-driven search platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. The new offering positions providers across the region to stay visible and competitive as patient search behavior shifts toward generative AI platforms.









Ron Arellano, Founder and Creative Director of Search Business Group, leads healthcare marketing innovation with a focus on inclusivity, data-driven strategy, and digital visibility.





The agency's healthcare-specific strategies have led to significant performance outcomes for practices across Orange County and beyond. One example includes New Generation Dentistry in Mission Viejo, which achieved a 300% increase in year-over-year revenue, a 60% increase in local search traffic, and a 70% rise in phone leads following a comprehensive campaign involving web development, SEO, and content optimization.

Search Business Group is led by award-winning Creative Director Ron Arellano , whose background includes more than two decades of creative leadership across high-profile brands such as the NY Mets, T-Mobile, Bridgestone, and WeightWatchers. Under Arellano's direction, the agency has pivoted its expertise toward the healthcare sector, bringing global-level strategy to small and mid-sized practices.

“Doctors and specialists often lack access to custom marketing that reflects their unique voice and community,” said Arellano.“Search Business Group fills that gap with culturally aware campaigns that produce real business results.”

The agency has supported a wide range of providers-including orthodontists , oral surgeons, veterinary clinics, and med spas-by combining human-centered design with technical precision. Its approach emphasizes performance analytics, local SEO , and user-first content while also addressing representation and language equity in healthcare communications.

As part of its forward-looking strategy, Search Business Group has also introduced Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services to help healthcare providers rank in AI-driven search engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. This positions clients to stay visible and competitive as consumer search behavior continues to evolve.

Search Business Group's foundation is rooted in both innovation and inclusion. As a first-generation immigrant from Ecuador, Arellano brings a cultural fluency that informs the agency's work across diverse markets.

Search Business Group continues to expand its reach while prioritizing equity, trust, and growth in healthcare marketing.

About Search Business Group

Search Business Group is a Fullerton, California-based digital marketing agency specializing in healthcare, dental, and veterinary marketing . The Latino-owned firm offers services in SEO, web design , web development, content strategy , and generative search optimization, helping healthcare providers improve digital visibility and patient engagement through performance-driven, culturally informed solutions.









Real Results: A 528% increase in online patient forms from January to July 2025, generating over $1.4 million in estimated revenue through digital strategy and local SEO.

