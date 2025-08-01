Lumine Group Inc. Announces Results For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|23.6
|(2.2
|)
|44.3
|(306.6
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|26.3
|29.2
|52.3
|52.0
|Redeemable preferred and special securities expense
|-
|-
|-
|317.4
|Gain on bargain purchase
|(2.5
|)
|-
|(2.5
|)
|-
|Finance and other expense (income)
|7.4
|5.7
|12.5
|10.0
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|7.9
|3.9
|15.5
|8.3
|Operating income (loss)
|62.7
|36.6
|122.2
|81.1
Free cash flow available to shareholders ''FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on bank debt, transaction costs on bank debt, repayments of lease obligations, interest, dividends and other proceeds received, and property and equipment purchased net of proceeds from disposal. The Company believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Lumine Group does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While the Company could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, the Company's objective is to invest all of its FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet the Company's hurdle rate.
FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.
The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash flows from operating activities:
|78.4
|9.7
|118.5
|44.7
|Adjusted for:
|Interest paid on lease obligations
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(0.3
|)
|Interest paid on other facilities
|(3.9
|)
|(5.1
|)
|(7.7
|)
|(7.6
|)
|Credit facility transaction costs
|(0.0
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(0.0
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Payment of lease obligations
|(1.6
|)
|(1.5
|)
|(3.2
|)
|(3.0
|)
|Interest, dividends and other proceeds received
|1.1
|0.3
|1.8
|0.4
|Property and equipment purchased – net of proceeds from disposal
|(1.5
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(1.8
|)
|(0.7
|)
|Free cash flow available to shareholders
|72.4
|2.8
|107.4
|31.5
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements herein may be“forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Lumine Group or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.
About Lumine Group Inc.
Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows, vertical market software businesses in the communications and media industry. Learn more at .
For further information:
David Nyland
Chief Executive Officer
Lumine Group
...
+1-437-353-4910
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|289,673
|$
|210,983
|Accounts receivable, net
|143,794
|158,048
|Unbilled revenue
|51,891
|35,982
|Inventories
|611
|693
|Other assets
|45,501
|47,183
|531,470
|452,889
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment
|7,547
|7,457
|Right of use assets
|6,198
|6,949
|Deferred income taxes
|11,071
|9,536
|Other assets
|12,970
|12,467
|Intangible assets and goodwill
|765,455
|797,888
|803,241
|834,297
|Total assets
|$
|1,334,711
|$
|1,287,186
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|98,130
|$
|107,861
|Due to related parties, net
|4,433
|2,972
|Current portion of bank debt
|1,247
|3,190
|Deferred revenue
|115,866
|88,442
|Provisions
|5
|156
|Acquisition holdback payables
|5,416
|17
|Lease obligations
|3,146
|4,249
|Income taxes payable
|11,128
|10,278
|239,371
|217,165
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred income taxes
|99,210
|107,044
|Bank debt
|242,848
|275,443
|Lease obligations
|4,404
|3,621
|Other liabilities
|5,597
|5,191
|352,059
|391,299
|Total liabilities
|591,430
|608,464
|Equity:
|Capital stock
|490,669
|490,669
|Contributed surplus
|185,142
|185,142
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|6,615
|(13,612
|)
|Retained earnings
|60,855
|16,523
|743,281
|678,722
|Subsequent events
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,334,711
|$
|1,287,186
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|2025
| 2024
| Revenue
|License
|$
|11,716
|$
|11,687
|$
|24,043
|$
|23,407
|Professional services
|36,167
|28,909
|67,444
|53,842
|Hardware and other
|2,947
|2,326
|12,017
|4,743
|Maintenance and other recurring
|133,125
|119,903
|259,143
|221,932
|183,955
|162,825
|362,647
|303,924
|Expenses
|Staff
|87,496
|87,704
|171,400
|160,733
|Hardware
|1,742
|1,418
|6,401
|2,938
|Third party license, maintenance and professional services
|10,597
|11,867
|21,800
|20,406
|Occupancy
|972
|975
|1,968
|1,871
|Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment
|8,935
|12,751
|17,917
|19,508
|Professional fees
|3,683
|5,655
|7,523
|8,487
|Other, net
|5,490
|3,509
|8,785
|4,455
|Depreciation
|2,380
|2,337
|4,690
|4,452
|Amortization of intangible assets
|26,322
|29,211
|52,336
|52,032
|147,617
|155,427
|292,820
|274,882
|Redeemable Preferred and Special Securities expense
|-
|-
|-
|317,362
|Gain on bargain purchase
|(2,494
|)
|-
|(2,494
|)
|-
|Finance and other expenses (income)
|7,388
|5,698
|12,522
|9,970
|4,894
|5,698
|10,028
|327,332
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|31,444
|1,700
|59,799
|(298,290
|)
|Current income tax expense (recovery)
|12,691
|9,209
|27,261
|17,555
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|(4,800
|)
|(5,274
|)
|(11,794
|)
|(9,272
|)
|Income tax expense
|7,891
|3,935
|15,467
|8,283
|Net income (loss)
|$
|23,553
|$
|(2,235
|)
|$
|44,332
|$
|(306,573
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|256,620,388
|256,620,388
|256,620,388
|171,366,154
|Diluted
|256,620,388
|256,620,388
|256,620,388
|254,978,572
|Earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.17
|$
|(1.79
|)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
| Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
| 2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|23,553
|$
|(2,235
|)
|$
|44,332
|$
|(306,573
|)
|Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other
|16,095
|(975
|)
|20,227
|(4,600
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of income tax
|16,095
|(975
|)
|20,227
|(4,600
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
|$
|39,648
|$
|(3,210
|)
|$
|64,559
|$
|(311,173
|)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Six months ended June 30, 2025
|Capital stock
|Contributed surplus
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|Total equity
|Balance at January 1, 2025
|$
|490,669
|$
|185,142
|$
|(13,612
|)
|$
|16,523
|$
|678,722
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
|-
|-
|-
|44,332
|44,332
|Net income (loss)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other
|-
|-
|20,227
|-
|20,227
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|20,227
|-
|20,227
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|20,227
|44,332
|64,559
|Balance at June 30, 2025
|$
|490,669
|$
|185,142
|$
|6,615
|$
|60,855
|$
|743,281
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
| Unaudited
|Six months ended June 30, 2024
|Capital stock
| Contributed surplus
| Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
| Retained earnings (deficit)
| Total equity
|Balance at January 1, 2024
|$
|-
|$
|(1,015,661
|)
|$
|(6,296
|)
|$
|(2,820,478
|)
|$
|(3,842,435
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
|Net income (loss)
|-
|-
|-
|(306,573
|)
|(306,573
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other
|-
|-
|(4,600
|)
|-
|(4,600
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(4,600
|)
|-
|(4,600
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(4,600
|)
|(306,573
|)
|(311,173
|)
|Mandatory Conversion of Special and Preferred Shares
|403,301
|1,200,803
|-
|3,095,910
|4,700,014
|Settlement of Preferred and Special Share Dividends in Subordinate Voting Shares
|87,368
|-
|-
|-
|87,368
|Balance at June 30, 2024
|$
|490,669
|$
|185,142
|$
|(10,896
|)
|$
|(31,141
|)
|$
|633,774
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of USD. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|23,553
|$
|(2,235
|)
|$
|44,332
|$
|(306,573
|)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation
|2,380
|2,337
|4,690
|4,452
|Amortization of intangible assets
|26,322
|29,211
|52,336
|52,032
|Contingent consideration adjustments
|587
|915
|475
|958
|Preferred and Special Securities expense (income)
|-
|-
|-
|317,362
|Gain on bargain purchase
|(2,494
|)
|-
|(2,494
|)
|-
|Finance and other expenses (income)
|8,493
|5,998
|14,321
|10,336
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|7,891
|3,935
|15,467
|8,283
|Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations
|28,885
|(26,734
|)
|11,370
|(34,859
|)
|Income taxes (paid) received
|(17,182
|)
|(3,680
|)
|(21,991
|)
|(7,317
|)
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|78,434
|9,747
|118,506
|44,674
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
|Interest paid on lease obligations
|(97
|)
|(130
|)
|(202
|)
|(284
|)
|Interest paid on bank debt
|(3,886
|)
|(5,130
|)
|(7,699
|)
|(7,602
|)
|Cash transferred from (to) Parent
|(85
|)
|118
|14
|(1,990
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of bank debt
|-
|50,500
|-
|140,500
|Repayments of bank debt
|(36,076
|)
|(244
|)
|(36,319
|)
|(488
|)
|Transaction costs on bank debt
|(27
|)
|(194
|)
|(46
|)
|(1,849
|)
|Payments of lease obligations
|(1,643
|)
|(1,468
|)
|(3,226
|)
|(3,034
|)
|Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities
|(41,815
|)
|43,452
|(47,478
|)
|125,253
|Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
|Acquisition of businesses
|(6,807
|)
|(144,325
|)
|(6,807
|)
|(144,325
|)
|Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts
|2,513
|-
|1,576
|(685
|)
|Interest, dividends and other proceeds received
|1,105
|300
|1,799
|366
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|71
|-
|71
|-
|Property and equipment purchased
|(1,455
|)
|(363
|)
|(1,709
|)
|(724
|)
|Other investing activities
|(80
|)
|(271
|)
|4,257
|(265
|)
|Net cash flows (used in) investing activities
|(4,653
|)
|(144,659
|)
|(813
|)
|(145,633
|)
|Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents
|5,610
|(554
|)
|8,475
|(3,030
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash
|37,577
|(92,014
|)
|78,690
|21,264
|Cash, beginning of period
|252,096
|259,787
|210,983
|146,509
|Cash, end of period
|$
|289,673
|$
|167,773
|$
|289,673
|$
|167,773
1 See“Non-IFRS Measures”.
