Fxexpress Publications, Inc. Names Industry Leader Awards

For the fourth year, the publishing company awards travel industry leaders

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FXExpress Publications, Inc., the family of publications including Global Traveler, trazeetravel and whereverfamily, names its Industry Leader Awards, a hand-selected group of the best in the travel industry, for the fourth year in a row.

This year's honorees are:



Best Aviation Industry Leader: Vanessa Hudson, CEO, Qantas Group

Best Hotel Industry Leader: Enrique Calderón Fernández, COO, Vice President, Grupo Posadas

Best Cruise Line Industry Leader: Janet Bava, Chief Commercial Officer, Windstar Cruises

Best Airport Industry Leader: Khaled Aylouch, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, Hamad International Airport Best Tourism Industry Leader: Victoria Isley, President & CEO, Explore Asheville

"Talk about a who's who of the travel industry's most influential leaders! This list includes those making long-lasting impacts on travel and the world. It is an honor to recognize them and a privilege to work alongside them in this great industry," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Congratulations to the very deserving honorees!"

The team at FXExpress Publications, Inc. submitted nominations for industry leaders in each of the categories. Once all nominations, submitted with a brief reasoning for each, were compiled, a survey was distributed to all members of the FXExpress team to select the final Industry Leader honorees.

The winners will be awarded at an event at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Aug. 19. Learn more at globaltravelerusa.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.

SOURCE FXExpress Publications, Inc.

