Fxexpress Publications, Inc. Names Industry Leader Awards
For the fourth year, the publishing company awards travel industry leaders
YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FXExpress Publications, Inc., the family of publications including Global Traveler, trazeetravel and whereverfamily, names its Industry Leader Awards, a hand-selected group of the best in the travel industry, for the fourth year in a row.
This year's honorees are:
-
Best Aviation Industry Leader: Vanessa Hudson, CEO, Qantas Group
Best Hotel Industry Leader: Enrique Calderón Fernández, COO, Vice President, Grupo Posadas
Best Cruise Line Industry Leader: Janet Bava, Chief Commercial Officer, Windstar Cruises
Best Airport Industry Leader: Khaled Aylouch, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, Hamad International Airport
Best Tourism Industry Leader: Victoria Isley, President & CEO, Explore Asheville
"Talk about a who's who of the travel industry's most influential leaders! This list includes those making long-lasting impacts on travel and the world. It is an honor to recognize them and a privilege to work alongside them in this great industry," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Congratulations to the very deserving honorees!"
The team at FXExpress Publications, Inc. submitted nominations for industry leaders in each of the categories. Once all nominations, submitted with a brief reasoning for each, were compiled, a survey was distributed to all members of the FXExpress team to select the final Industry Leader honorees.
The winners will be awarded at an event at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Aug. 19. Learn more at globaltravelerusa.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.
SOURCE FXExpress Publications, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment