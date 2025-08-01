Whereverfamily Announces Winners Of Eighth Annual Awards

The web publication for modern family travelers congratulates the Wherever Awards winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WhereverFamily, a web publication, a trusted travel source for family travel and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and trazeetravel, announces the winners of its Wherever Awards for the eighth year.

Whereverfamily offers useful travel content across a range of topics for today's family travelers. Updated daily, WhereverFamily covers luxury and budget travel, travel tips, worldwide destinations and much more.

"For the eighth consecutive year, we're honored to announce the winners of our Wherever Awards, from whereverfamily," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "As one of the most important segments of travel, family travel shows no sign of slowing down, and our intrepid readers are well-versed in the best of the best providers in the world of family travel. Congratulations to the winners!"

For the fourth year in a row, WhereverFamily also honored the Family Innovators of the Year, recognizing family travel providers leading the way in the industry. Alaska Airlines wins Family Innovator of the Year, Airline, for ensuring children 13 and under are always seated, at no extra charge, with an accompanying adult. For Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel, it's Great Wolf Lodge, with multiple locations in North America. Beaches Resorts was the first resort company in the world to complete training and autism certification, earning it the Family Innovator of the Year, Resorts honor. Hertz, Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car, ensures families can travel safely with a range of car and child safety seats. Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider, MSC Cruises debuted North America's largest cruise terminal, while Ocean City, New Jersey, Family Innovator of the Year, Destination, offers abundant options for family travelers. Recently launching its 20th ship, Norwegian Cruise Line is also Family Innovator of the Year, Cruise Line.

Reader votes for the best in family travel across a range of categories were collected Sept. 20, 2024–May 16, 2025. Read more about the winners on whereverfamily. The winners will be honored at an awards event Aug. 19 at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Wherever Awards: