Whereverfamily Announces Winners Of Eighth Annual Awards
|
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline
|
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club
|
Alaska Airlines
|
Beaches Turks & Caicos
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America
|
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Tour Company
|
United Airlines
|
National Geographic Family Journeys
|
Second Consecutive Year
|
Third Consecutive Year
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly International Airline
|
Best Family-Friendly International Tour Company
|
TAP Air Portugal
|
Abercrombie & Kent
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program
|
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line
|
United MileagePlus®
|
Princess Cruises
|
Sixth Consecutive Year
|
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain
|
Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Cruise Line
|
Marriott Hotels & Resorts
|
Seabourn Cruises
|
Fourth Consecutive Year
|
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Resort Chain
|
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Kids Club
|
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
|
Princess Cruises – Youth & Teens
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel
|
Best Family-Friendly Credit Card
|
Nemacolin
|
Capital One Venture X®
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Stay Program
|
Best Family-Friendly Credit Card Rewards Program
|
Marriott Bonvoy®
|
Marriott Bonvoy BoundlessTM Card from Chase
|
Second Consecutive Year
|
Eighth Consecutive Year
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Hotel
|
Best Family-Friendly International Destination
|
Hyatt Ziva
|
Spain
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Pet Hotel
|
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Destination
|
IHG Hotels & Resorts
|
Phoenix, Arizona
|
Second Consecutive Year
|
|
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island/Destination
|
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport
|
Jamaica
|
Chicago Midway Airport
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Northeast United States
|
Best Family-Friendly International Airport
|
Ocean City, Maryland
|
iGA Istanbul Airport
|
|
Fourth Consecutive Year
|
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Southern United States
|
Best Family-Friendly Airport Dining
|
Tybee Island, Georgia
|
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta
|
|
International Airport
|
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida (East)
|
Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping
|
Amelia Island
|
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
|
Third Consecutive Year
|
Fifth Consecutive Year
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida (West)
|
|
Marco Island
|
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, West Coast United States
|
Quint Status
|
Santa Monica, California
|
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Hawai'i
|
Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping
|
Waikiki, Oahu
|
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
|
|
Fifth Consecutive Year
|
Best Family-Friendly Multigenerational Destination of the Year
|
|
Greece
|
Special Achievement Awards
|
Third Consecutive Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Amusement Park
|
Family Innovator of the Year, Airline
|
Dutch Wonderland, Lancaster, PA
|
Alaska Airlines
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Waterpark
|
Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel
|
Great Wolf Lodge
|
Great Wolf Lodge
|
|
|
Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company
|
Family Innovator of the Year, Resort
|
Hertz
|
Beaches Resorts
|
|
|
Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car
|
Family Innovator of the Year, Destination
|
Hertz
|
Ocean City, New Jersey
|
|
|
Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider
|
Family Innovator of the Year, Cruise Line
|
MSC Cruises®
|
Norwegian Cruise Line
About whereverfamily
whereverfamily is the trusted source for family travel, written by award-winning journalists connected closely to family travel. Updated daily with content unique to today's traveling families, the platform features need-to-know information on planning family travel anywhere in the world for any familial configuration. WhereverFamily can be complemented by creative digital marketing options, including Family on the Go, and html newsletters sponsored by other brands. Family News, a weekly e-newsletter, as well as WhereverFamily slideshow, is sent to a select list of double-opt-in email subscribers. Each year, whereverfamily awards the Wherever Awards, the brands selected by the readers as the best in serving families that travel.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.
