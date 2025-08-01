Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Whereverfamily Announces Winners Of Eighth Annual Awards


The web publication for modern family travelers congratulates the Wherever Awards winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WhereverFamily, a web publication, a trusted travel source for family travel and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and trazeetravel, announces the winners of its Wherever Awards for the eighth year.

Whereverfamily offers useful travel content across a range of topics for today's family travelers. Updated daily, WhereverFamily covers luxury and budget travel, travel tips, worldwide destinations and much more.

"For the eighth consecutive year, we're honored to announce the winners of our Wherever Awards, from whereverfamily," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "As one of the most important segments of travel, family travel shows no sign of slowing down, and our intrepid readers are well-versed in the best of the best providers in the world of family travel. Congratulations to the winners!"

For the fourth year in a row, WhereverFamily also honored the Family Innovators of the Year, recognizing family travel providers leading the way in the industry. Alaska Airlines wins Family Innovator of the Year, Airline, for ensuring children 13 and under are always seated, at no extra charge, with an accompanying adult. For Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel, it's Great Wolf Lodge, with multiple locations in North America. Beaches Resorts was the first resort company in the world to complete training and autism certification, earning it the Family Innovator of the Year, Resorts honor. Hertz, Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car, ensures families can travel safely with a range of car and child safety seats. Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider, MSC Cruises debuted North America's largest cruise terminal, while Ocean City, New Jersey, Family Innovator of the Year, Destination, offers abundant options for family travelers. Recently launching its 20th ship, Norwegian Cruise Line is also Family Innovator of the Year, Cruise Line.

Reader votes for the best in family travel across a range of categories were collected Sept. 20, 2024–May 16, 2025. Read more about the winners on whereverfamily. The winners will be honored at an awards event Aug. 19 at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Wherever Awards:

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club

Alaska Airlines

Beaches Turks & Caicos


Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Tour Company

United Airlines

National Geographic Family Journeys

Second Consecutive Year

Third Consecutive Year


Best Family-Friendly International Airline

Best Family-Friendly International Tour Company

TAP Air Portugal

Abercrombie & Kent


Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line

United MileagePlus®

Princess Cruises

Sixth Consecutive Year




Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain

Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Cruise Line

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Seabourn Cruises

Fourth Consecutive Year




Best Family-Friendly Resort Chain

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Kids Club

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Princess Cruises – Youth & Teens


Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel

Best Family-Friendly Credit Card

Nemacolin

Capital One Venture X®


Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Stay Program

Best Family-Friendly Credit Card Rewards Program

Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy BoundlessTM Card from Chase

Second Consecutive Year

Eighth Consecutive Year


Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Hotel

Best Family-Friendly International Destination

Hyatt Ziva

Spain


Best Family-Friendly Pet Hotel

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Destination

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Phoenix, Arizona

Second Consecutive Year





Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island/Destination

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport

Jamaica

Chicago Midway Airport


Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Northeast United States

Best Family-Friendly International Airport

Ocean City, Maryland

iGA Istanbul Airport

Fourth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Southern United States

Best Family-Friendly Airport Dining

Tybee Island, Georgia

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta

International Airport

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida (East)

Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping

Amelia Island

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Fifth Consecutive Year


Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida (West)


Marco Island


Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, West Coast United States

Quint Status

Santa Monica, California


Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Hawai'i

Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping

Waikiki, Oahu

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Multigenerational Destination of the Year


Greece

Special Achievement Awards

Third Consecutive Year




Best Family-Friendly Amusement Park

Family Innovator of the Year, Airline

Dutch Wonderland, Lancaster, PA

Alaska Airlines


Best Family-Friendly Waterpark

Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge


Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company

Family Innovator of the Year, Resort

Hertz

Beaches Resorts


Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car

Family Innovator of the Year, Destination

Hertz

Ocean City, New Jersey


Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider

Family Innovator of the Year, Cruise Line

MSC Cruises®

Norwegian Cruise Line

About whereverfamily

whereverfamily is the trusted source for family travel, written by award-winning journalists connected closely to family travel. Updated daily with content unique to today's traveling families, the platform features need-to-know information on planning family travel anywhere in the world for any familial configuration. WhereverFamily can be complemented by creative digital marketing options, including Family on the Go, and html newsletters sponsored by other brands. Family News, a weekly e-newsletter, as well as WhereverFamily slideshow, is sent to a select list of double-opt-in email subscribers. Each year, whereverfamily awards the Wherever Awards, the brands selected by the readers as the best in serving families that travel.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.

SOURCE WhereverFamily

