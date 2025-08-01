TEXAS COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At June 30,
|
|
At December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Selected Financial Condition Data (Amounts in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
444,082
|
|
$
|
443,457
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
11,295
|
|
|
13,290
|
Interest bearing deposits in banks
|
|
|
17,311
|
|
|
9,720
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
|
73,188
|
|
|
75,189
|
Securities held to maturity
|
|
|
20,294
|
|
|
22,096
|
Loans and leases receivable, net
|
|
|
294,021
|
|
|
293,708
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
11,511
|
|
|
11,526
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|
6,453
|
|
|
6,370
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
480
|
Restricted investments carried at cost
|
|
|
3,344
|
|
|
4,252
|
Core deposit intangible
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
132
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
339,180
|
|
|
335,828
|
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
|
|
|
49,236
|
|
|
49,878
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
52,869
|
|
|
52,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Selected Operating Data (Amounts in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
$
|
5,474
|
|
|
5,681
|
|
$
|
11,108
|
|
|
11,099
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
2,300
|
|
|
2,498
|
|
|
4,606
|
|
|
4,953
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
3,174
|
|
|
3,183
|
|
|
6,502
|
|
|
6,146
|
Provision (credit) for credit losses
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
(153)
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
|
3,216
|
|
|
3,059
|
|
|
6,431
|
|
|
6,299
|
Noninterest income (loss)
|
|
|
579
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
(3,169)
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
2,973
|
|
|
3,054
|
|
|
5,901
|
|
|
6,125
|
Income (Loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
822
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
1,571
|
|
|
(2,995)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
(658)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
678
|
|
$
|
348
|
|
$
|
1,321
|
|
$
|
(2,337)
About Texas Community Bancshares, Inc.
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Broadstreet Bank, SSB (the "Bank"). The Bank operates in Texas in Wood, Smith and Van Zandt counties with the home office being located in Mineola, Texas. In the first quarter of 2024, the Bank opened a new branch in Tyler, Texas and a new building for the Lindale branch bringing the Bank's operations to seven full-service branch locations. Texas Community Bancshares is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange under the symbol "TCBS."
Statement About Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Act. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, general and local economic conditions; changes in market interest rates, deposit flows, demand for loans, and real estate values; competition; competitive products and pricing; the ability of the Company's customers to make scheduled loan payments; loan delinquency rates and trends; the Company's ability to manage the risks involved in its business; the Company's ability to control costs and expenses; inflation, and market and monetary fluctuations; changes in federal and state legislation and regulations applicable to the Company's business; and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company's periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
