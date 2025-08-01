From Security To Solana, Cemtrex Charts An Ambitious Path: Retail Says Stock Is 'Volcano In The Making'

Security and industrial solutions provider, Cemtrex Inc.'s (CETX) CEO, Saagar Govil, said the company is planning to double its business with a focus on smart acquisitions, automation, and digital trust.

He also added that the company is scaling both its Vicon and AIS divisions and exploring new markets that could lead to a third business segment in the future.

“The stock doesn't yet reflect the business we've built. That's not our focus. Our job is to keep growing revenue, expanding margins, and building a platform that's so compelling it's impossible to ignore,” said Govil in a letter to shareholders.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Cemtrex jumped to 'bullish' (58/100) from 'bearish' territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to 'high' (57/100) from 'low' levels in 24 hours.

CETX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:00 p.m. ET on Aug. 1, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 408% increase in user message count in 24 hours, as of Friday morning. A Stocktwits user said the stock is undervalued and lauded the company's business.

Another user said the stock is a 'volcano in the making'.

Cemtrex stock traded over 3% lower on Friday afternoon.

With new wins, higher revenues, and product innovation, the firm said it's better positioned than ever for long-term growth.

Cemtrex's security division has reported a revenue increase from $21 million in 2021 to an expected $36 million or more by fiscal year 2025. AIS, the company's industrial services arm, has also doubled in size since 2021 and hopes to surpass $36 million in revenue in 2025.

Cemtrex is also making strategic moves in the blockchain space. On Thursday, it invested $1 million into Solana (SOL), a high-speed, low-cost blockchain network. The company is actively looking into incorporating blockchain technology into its offerings, with Vicon leading efforts in areas like secure video authentication, media integrity checks, and decentralized timestamping.

Cemtrex stock has lost over 57% in 2025 and over 99% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.