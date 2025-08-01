Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tesla Ordered To Pay $329M In Autopilot Crash Case: Report

2025-08-01 03:15:08
Tesla (TSLA) on Friday was reportedly ordered to pay $329 million in an Autopilot crash case by a jury in Miami, opening it up to other costly lawsuits.

According to a report by AP, the jury ruled that the EV maker was responsible because its technology had failed, and the full brunt of the blame cannot be put on a reckless driver, even if he did admit to being distracted by his cell phone.

The Autopilot crash in question occurred in 2019 and killed a young couple who were out stargazing. 

Read also: Trump Orders Nuclear Sub Deployment After Medvedev's 'Provocative' Remarks

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN01082025007385015968ID1109874561

