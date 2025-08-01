Tesla Ordered To Pay $329M In Autopilot Crash Case: Report
Tesla (TSLA) on Friday was reportedly ordered to pay $329 million in an Autopilot crash case by a jury in Miami, opening it up to other costly lawsuits.
According to a report by AP, the jury ruled that the EV maker was responsible because its technology had failed, and the full brunt of the blame cannot be put on a reckless driver, even if he did admit to being distracted by his cell phone.
The Autopilot crash in question occurred in 2019 and killed a young couple who were out stargazing.
