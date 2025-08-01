Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Express Derails Near Kanpur In UP

Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati Express Derails Near Kanpur In UP


2025-08-01 03:14:37
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two coaches of the Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati JanSadharan Express derailed between Kanpur and Tundla in Uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon, Railway Ministry officials said.

"No injury has been reported so far. Two coaches, including one trolley coach, derailed in the loop line," the official said.

He said that the fifth and sixth coaches from the engine derailed at Bhaupur Yard at 4.20 pm.

Restoration work has been initiated immediately, and railway officials from Kanpur have reached the site.

The general manager of North Central Railway Zone and the divisional railway manager have also proceeded to the site, the official said.

MENAFN01082025007365015876ID1109874549

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search