Putin On Trump's Ultimatum: All Disappointments Come From Overblown Expectations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Putin made the comment during a meeting with Belarusian self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko, Ukrinform reports, citing BBC News Russian .

"As for anyone's disappointments - well, all disappointments come from overblown expectations... In order to move toward a peaceful resolution, meaningful dialogue is needed... not in public, but calmly, in the quiet of the negotiation process," Putin said.

He claimed that following the last round of talks in Istanbul, Russia proposed creating three working groups to conduct online negotiations "in silence."

"Overall, Ukraine's reaction was positive. We agreed that we could hold such talks behind closed doors, without cameras or political noise, and search for compromise," Putin said.

Ukraine ready for leader-level talks if Russia truly wants to end war – Zelensky

At the same time, Russian state media reported that Putin reaffirmed the "goals and conditions" he announced in June 2024 remain unchanged. These include demands for Ukrainian forces to withdraw from the so-called DPR, LPR, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as for Ukraine to adopt non-aligned and non-nuclear status.

On Friday, however, Putin also said he viewed the Istanbul process "positively," adding that Russia could "wait" before resuming negotiations.

During his meeting with Lukashenko, Putin also claimed that Russia had produced the first serial Oreshnik system and delivered it to its military, with plans to transfer it to Belarus as well. This claim has not been independently verified.

Trump announced on July 29 that he was shortening his ultimatum to Russia to ten days. If Russia does not agree to a peace deal by then, he said the U.S. would impose tariffs and other restrictions.