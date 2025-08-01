Law Restoring NABU-SAPO Independence Eliminates Prosecutor General's Interference Kryvonos

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

According to Kryvonos, the law removes any ability of the prosecutor general to interfere in the operations of anti-corruption bodies.

"The prosecutor general can no longer take over our cases, transfer them to other law enforcement agencies, or access criminal case materials, including information about whistleblowers or covert investigative actions," Kryvonos said.

He added that the law also grants the SAPO head full authority to independently issue notices of suspicion to high-ranking officials, including ministers, members of parliament, and representatives of central executive bodies, as well as the State Customs and Tax Services.

"This authority has been restored. It's exactly what the public has been expecting - transparency, independence, and real action free from top-down influence," Kryvonos said.

Law expanding NABU, SAPO powers comes into force

The revised law also allows the SAPO chief to independently form a team of prosecutors and even personally lead it in particularly sensitive cases. According to Kryvonos, this mechanism minimizes the risk of information leaks and ensures the confidentiality of investigations.

He also stressed that the law not only restores the previous balance of powers but also grants anti-corruption bodies full procedural rights and guarantees of independence in criminal proceedings.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law reducing the powers of NABU and SAPO, which was signed the same day by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The wording of the Criminal Procedure Code adopted by parliament on July 22 raised concerns over its potential to undermine the effectiveness and independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure, particularly NABU and SAPO. Protests were held in Kyiv and other cities against the legislation.

On July 24, President Zelensky approved the draft law to restore the independence of the anti-corruption system. The updated version was adopted in full by parliament on July 31 and signed by the president the same day. It has since entered into force, and European Union leaders welcomed its adoption.

