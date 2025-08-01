Maternity Leave: Are Women In Private Sector Any Less Human?

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In today's modern era, where women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in every walk of life, the provision of their fundamental rights remains a significant challenge.

One of the most glaring examples of this disparity is in the area of maternity leave, where a clear difference emerges between public and private sector attitudes.

In Pakistan, female government employees are legally entitled to maternity leave. According to government regulations, women are granted 90 days of paid leave during childbirth, with complete job protection. In addition, some government departments provide further facilities such as reduced workload, medical benefits, and in some cases, nursery services for child care.

These facilities are crucial for the health of the mother, the upbringing of the child, and the overall well-being of the family. The state's approach is commendable, as it treats motherhood not as a burden but as a valuable social responsibility.

In stark contrast, women working in the private sector often face a completely different, and frequently distressing-situation. When a woman applies for maternity leave, it is not uncommon for employers or HR departments to react negatively. They may ask her to resign, terminate her employment informally, or stop paying her salary during the leave period.

It is deeply disappointing, truly shameful. Many women fear that if they request leave, they will be replaced, or demoted upon return. As a result, some are forced to work even during their pregnancy just to hold on to their jobs.

I fail to understand the logic behind this discrimination. Why does this disparity exist between public and private institutions? Are women in private jobs not human? Is their right to become a mother an unreasonable demand? Have we ever truly reflected on the root causes of this unjust behavior?

Some of the possible reasons behind this discrimination include:

Although Pakistan has labor laws that require private institutions to provide maternity leave to female employees, enforcement is weak. Most private companies violate these laws with little or no accountability. Many view maternity leave as an additional financial burden and fear that paying three months' salary during leave could affect their bottom line.

Unfortunately, some business circles still treat women as a temporary workforce, useful only as long as they are fully productive. Moreover, many women are unaware of their rights. They assume that losing their job would leave them with no alternatives, so they choose silence over confrontation.

Have we ever seriously thought about how to solve this issue? Let's take a moment to reflect.

The government must not only strengthen labor laws but also ensure strict enforcement. Every private institution should be legally bound to provide maternity leave, and violations must result in financial penalties. Women should educate themselves about their rights and, in cases of abuse, approach labor courts or women's protection agencies. Media, academic institutions, and social organizations should also run sustained campaigns to raise awareness and push for change.

Companies must understand that a happy, healthy, and satisfied female employee is an asset, not a liability. By offering work-life balance, maternity leave, and child care support, they can foster a more positive and productive work environment.

Motherhood is a natural, biological, and social responsibility, not a crime. If government institutions can respect maternity leave, so should the private sector. Maternity leave is not a favor, it is a fundamental human right.

As a nation, we must ask ourselves: how long will we continue to discriminate against our mothers, sisters, and daughters in the workplace? The time has come to put an end to this divide and ensure dignity, protection, and support for every working woman-regardless of where she works.