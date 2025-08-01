Jamaica's First Soundstage Is Coming And It's Bigger Than Just Film

MENAFN - GetNews) Jamaica, long used as a backdrop for global blockbusters like James Bond: No Time to Die and Pirates of the Caribbean, is finally getting creative infrastructure of its own, a long overdue shift that could redefine entertainment and opportunity in the Caribbean.

The Complex is a first-of-its-kind, multi acre creative compound now in development.

Spearheaded by producer and creative director Kimberly Rhoden (aka The Bougie Brat), the project will introduce Jamaica's first full-scale soundstage for film production, alongside professional recording studios, coworking and content creation spaces, wellness areas, restaurants, and event zones all designed to support both local and global talent across film, music, and entertainment.

Why Now? Why It Matters.

From The Harder They Come to Shottas, Jamaican creators have shown their brilliance again and again. Yet, most local productions still rely on pieced-together outdoor sets, rented homes, and limited tools. Without purpose-built facilities, Caribbean creatives often have to migrate or outsource to scale.

The Complex aims to change that creating hundreds of new jobs (eventually thousands) while retaining talent across:

● Film, TV & Content Production (directors, cinematographers, set designers, producers, editors, models, actors)

● Music & Audio (engineers, composers, musicians, producers, vocalists)

● Construction & Site Development (builders, foremen, project managers, electricians, technicians)

● Digital Media & Creative Strategy (graphic designers, content creators, social media managers, marketers)

● Events, Hospitality & Wellness (chefs, event coordinators, fitness instructors, culinary teams)

● Operations & Business (studio managers, accountants, logistics coordinators)

● Tech & Innovation (virtual production specialists, developers, AV techs, engineers)

● + more

From development to daily operations, The Complex is designed to drive long term growth in Jamaica's creative economy far beyond just tourism.

This is more than a soundstage. It's a cultural, creative and economic engine built by, and for, the region.

Powered by the People. Match ed by Web3.

The Complex is now fundraising via Artizen Fund , a Web3-backed accelerator that not only curates bold ideas but matches community contributions, effectively doubling the impact of every dollar.

Supporters can back the project by collecting digital artifacts tied to real world perks from exclusive VIP events to Legacy Wall name placements and Executive Producer credits.

A recent short form video about the project sparked viral support across Threads, TikTok, and Instagram, with thousands of supporters from Jamaica and across the globe offering help to make it happen.

Rhoden says:

“Caribbean creatives shouldn't have to leave the islands just to chase big dreams. The Complex is about building the kind of space we've always deserved right here at home.”

How to Support

You can help bring The Complex to life by spreading the word, sharing this story, or backing the project through Artizen Fund. Every share and contribution fuels real-world impact as Artizen will match funds donated by supporters.

More info: amiererecords/the-complex