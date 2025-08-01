Broadway International Film Festival To Host Press Conference On August 6 Ahead Of 2025 Festival Weekend

MENAFN - GetNews) Festival Weekend to Run August 15–17 in Gardena, California, Featuring International Films, VIP Events, and Cultural Celebrations.







The Broadway International Film Festival (BIFF) will hold a press conference on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:00 AM PT at El Pollo Inka Peruvian Cuisine, located at 1425 Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA 90248 . The conference will preview the three-day film festival taking place August 15, 16, and 17, 2025 , and outline key highlights of this year's programming and charitable initiatives.

WHO: Founder of BIFFLA, Emilio Vega.

WHAT: Kick-Off to the Broadway International Film Festival 2025

WHEN: Wednesday , August 6, at 11 AM

WHERE: El Pollo Inka Restaurant: 1425 Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA 90248

WHY: All funds collected during the event will go to a non-profit, Pico Union Hope, which has been recognized as a California Non-Profit since 2017 and designated a 501 (c) (3) in the year 2020. organization to support financially affected families. Families affected by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids.

The esteemed BIFF 2025 will be held over three days at Gardena City Hall, located at 1700 West 162nd Street, Gardena, CA. The festival will commence on Friday at 5:00 PM with an opening night ceremony that includes a red-carpet event, graciously welcoming dignitaries and honored guests.

On Saturday, we invite you to join us for a panel discussion from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, focusing on "The Present and Future of Cinema,” followed by a full day of film screenings showcasing diverse cinematic works.

The closing day will take place on Sunday, August 17, starting at 1 PM. It will celebrate the rich culture of Peru with a delightful showcase featuring traditional cuisine, film screenings, and a gathering of distinguished guests. We are honored to welcome Peruvian Consul Ministro Jaime Rafael Casafranca, Milagros Lizárraga, the founder of Peruvian Village, and Patricia Lara Ladd, the acclaimed author of the book "Negocios Con Propósito," which is also an Amazon bestseller.

BIFF is celebrated for its commitment to showcasing outstanding films from across the globe, with thousands of submissions received from over 120 countries since its inception. For further details, please visit or contact us at (213) 989-1595.







The event features:



International and Oscar-qualifying film screenings

VIP and sponsor ceremonies

Industry panel discussions

Red carpet events and award galas Peruvian-themed cultural celebration on Day 3

Featured Films at BIFF 2025 Include:



Qotzuñi: People of the Lake: An Oscar-qualifying short documentary and Grand Jury Prize winner at DOC NYC 2024.

Before the Dawn: Nominated for Best Narrative at the 2025 Berlin Music Video Awards, competing alongside Lady Gaga, Coldplay, and Sabrina Carpenter. Winner of Best European Music Video at the ÉCU European Independent Film Festival in Paris. The Miracle of Basilio: A powerful drama set in Peru during the rise of the Shining Path terrorist group, exploring love, survival, and resilience in the face of political unrest.



About BIFFLA

The Broadway International Film Festival Los Angeles (BIFFLA), founded in 2007, is a prestigious annual event that celebrates the richness of global independent cinema while contributing to the revitalization of Los Angeles' historic Broadway corridor.

Since its founding, BIFFLA has established itself as a vital cultural bridge and industry platform for both emerging and seasoned filmmakers alike. The festival is committed to addressing social issues, promoting diversity, and encouraging international collaboration through the art of storytelling and community engagement. Moreover, BIFFLA pays tribute to California's storied film history, encompassing the early days of Hollywood and the current post-pandemic renaissance, by highlighting iconic cinematic locations, groundbreaking productions, and the promising future of storytelling in film.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: