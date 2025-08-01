Advanced Body Contouring Services Now Available At 360 Plastic Surgery In Austin, TX

MENAFN - GetNews)



360 Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX, announces expanded body contouring services under the leadership of Dr. Chuma Chike-Obi. New offerings include Tummy Tucks, Mommy Makeovers, VASER Liposuction, Thigh Lifts, Arm Lifts, and Back Lifts. The clinic continues to redefine aesthetic care with customized, ethical surgical solutions in a state-of-the-art environment.

Austin, TX - 360 Plastic Surgery, a premier plastic surgery practice in Central Texas, is proud to announce the availability of complete body contouring procedures designed to meet the aesthetic goals of patients seeking expert surgical care. Led by board-certified plastic surgeon Austin residents trust, Dr. Chuma Chike-Obi, the clinic now offers a wide array of body services including Tummy Tucks, Mommy Makeovers, VASER Liposuction, Thigh Lifts, Arm Lifts, and Back Lifts.

Located in the heart of Austin, 360 Plastic Surgery is committed to delivering personalized results through cutting-edge surgical techniques and compassionate care. The newly expanded suite of body services reflects the clinic's continued dedication to excellence in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. To learn more, visit .

Patient-Focused Procedures for Personalized Care

Each of the body services offered by 360 Plastic Surgery is aimed at helping patients achieve refined, natural-looking results while restoring body confidence. The practice places a strong emphasis on safety, surgical precision, and individualized treatment planning.

Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty):

A tummy tuck Austin is designed to create a firmer, flatter abdominal profile by removing excess skin and fat while tightening the underlying muscles. This procedure is especially effective for individuals who have experienced significant weight loss or pregnancy and are seeking a more contoured midsection.

Mommy Makeover:

A customized combination of procedures, such as tummy tuck and liposuction Austin, the Mommy Makeover is ideal for women looking to regain their pre-pregnancy body contours and address physical changes caused by childbirth.

VASER Liposuction:

A minimally invasive advanced liposuction technique that uses ultrasound energy to break down fat cells with precision, VASER Liposuction Austin TX, is known for its effectiveness in sculpting specific areas with minimal downtime and enhanced skin retraction.

Thigh Lift:

Thigh lifts are performed to address loose skin and excess fat in the inner or outer thighs, often caused by aging or dramatic weight loss. The procedure improves leg contours and enhances the overall body silhouette.

Arm Lift (Brachioplasty):

This procedure removes excess skin and fat from the upper arms to create a more toned and youthful appearance. It is commonly requested by patients following significant weight loss or those looking to address age-related laxity.

Back Lift:

Focusing on the upper and lower back areas, a back lift procedure eliminates bulges and sagging skin to create a smoother and more contoured back profile. It is frequently combined with other body contouring surgeries for complete results.

Expertise Rooted in Compassionate Patient Care

Dr. Chuma Chike-Obi brings a wealth of experience and surgical artistry to 360 Plastic Surgery. Fellowship-trained and board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Chike-Obi is known for his meticulous attention to detail, extensive training, and genuine commitment to patient satisfaction.

As a leading provider of Austin plastic surgery, the practice offers a safe and comfortable environment supported by a highly trained clinical and administrative team. Through state-of-the-art facilities and ongoing investment in the latest surgical advancements, 360 Plastic Surgery remains at the forefront of aesthetic medical care in Texas.

Commitment to Ethical and Customized Treatments

Every consultation at 360 Plastic Surgery is designed to the unique goals of the patient. Dr. Chike-Obi and his team invest time in understanding patient motivations, ensuring transparency in surgical expectations, and recommending the most suitable procedures. This ethical approach has earned the practice numerous accolades and a reputation for delivering exceptional results with integrity.

Patients interested in learning more about body services or scheduling a consultation can visit the official website at or contact the clinic using the information provided below.

About 360 Plastic Surgery

360 Plastic Surgery is a leading plastic and reconstructive surgery center located in Austin, Texas. Under the direction of Dr. Chuma Chike-Obi, the clinic offers a full spectrum of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Recognized among top cosmetic surgeons Austin Texas residents trust, the practice is committed to delivering natural results through patient-centered care, clinical expertise, and innovation. Services include facial rejuvenation and comprehensive body contouring procedures.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Owner/Spokesperson Name: Dr. Chuma Chike-Obi

360 Plastic Surgery

Address: 4004 Marathon Blvd, Austin, TX 78756

Phone: (737) 304-6638

Email: scheduling@360plasticsurgery

Website: