Eritrea: President Donald Trump Sends Message To President Isaias Afwerki
President Donald Trump has sent a letter to President Isaias Afwerki, on 30 July this week, underlining that he is“reversing the negative, harmful damage of the Biden Administration around the globe”.
In his message that also expressed appreciation for President Isaias' letter of congratulations of November last year for his election as the 47th President of the United States.
President Trump referred to his Administration's readiness to re-establish a respectful and productive national relationship between the US and Eritrea“based on honesty, respect, and opportunities to improve peace and prosperity across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea”.
As it will be recalled, President Isaias Afwerki had sent a warm message of congratulations to President Donal Trump in November last year on his“historic comeback and election as the 47th President of the United States at very crucial time when global peace is of paramount importance more than ever before”.
President Isaias had at the time expressed his hopes that President Trump's“election will open a new chapter of fruitful and constructive ties of cooperation between Eritrea and the United States”.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
