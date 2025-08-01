The Dream Dubai Experience Is So Much More Than Just A Dinner And A Show

Whenever I hear of a new 'dinner with a show' experience launch in Dubai, I quietly groan to myself. Another tired concept with recurring themes, offering experiences that typically interrupt one's meal with mimed musical showcases and mediocre dance routines. When trying out Dream Dubai, I put my better judgement aside and went in with an open mind - and I was more than pleasantly surprised.

Immediately upon entering, I could feel that this was going to be a special evening. Situated on the ground floor of The Address Beach Resort, you'd expect to pass through the entrance to an average-sized venue - which was not the case. The main dining area is quite literally enormous, with a towering bar to the right and different levels of tables facing the stage, which almost felt reminiscent of an auditorium. We were lucky enough to be sat directly in front of the stage and were met with warm, friendly service almost instantly after sitting down.

The menu was typical of an evening like this - a mix of pan-European dishes and modern classics. We shared a trio: a fresh burrata salad served atop heirloom tomatoes, salmon carpaccio in a yuzu dressing, and my personal favourite, an individual aubergine parmigiana served on a bed of béchamel and basil oil. Whilst these dishes weren't reinventing the wheel, they were all executed well and crafted using fresh, high-quality ingredients. We quickly proceeded to our mains, where all of us opted for their signature cut of steak served alongside roasted potatoes and greens. Similar to the starters, these were simple yet effective.

Once we finished our food, the show began. The charismatic host appeared from the corner of the room and began singing - and as previously mentioned, I am not easily impressed by these experiences, but I was instantly in awe. Alongside live musical performances, captivating acrobatic showcases brought tears to many eyes around the room. The evening went on with spectacular, innovative displays of talent, and soon, a party atmosphere grew from both the performers and the crowd. The show grew more interactive and left every guest with a smile on their face.

Hero dish: The aubergine parmigiana was a perfectly balanced yet indulgent starter - 7/10

Senses: All the senses were set alight during this experience‭ ‬-‭ ‬8/10

Menu curation‭:‬ ‭ ‬It was simple yet did the job and everything was extremely enjoyable‭ ‬-‭ ‬7/10

Service‭:‬ The service as great and the overall experience was truly magical‭ ‬-‭ ‬8/10