Abu Dhabi Suspends Industrial Facility In Musaffah For Air Emissions Over Legal Limits
Abu Dhabi authorities have temporarily suspended an industrial facility in Mussafah after it was found in violation of environmental standards.
The decision was taken by Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), after the facility was found having air emissions that exceed legally allowed levels.Recommended For You
This comes after inspections and a follow-up on community complaints about strong odours and air pollution. Investigations confirmed that the facility had a negative impact on local air quality.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The agency often conducts inspection efforts of several facilities to help maintain a clean, safe and sustainable emirate. EAD called on all industrial facilities to fully comply with environmental standards - to protect public health and preserve the natural environment we all depend on.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
CommentsNo comment