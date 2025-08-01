Abu Dhabi Suspends Industrial Facility In Musaffah For Air Emissions Over Legal Limits

Abu Dhabi authorities have temporarily suspended an industrial facility in Mussafah after it was found in violation of environmental standards.

The decision was taken by Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), after the facility was found having air emissions that exceed legally allowed levels.

This comes after inspections and a follow-up on community complaints about strong odours and air pollution. Investigations confirmed that the facility had a negative impact on local air quality.⁣

The agency often conducts inspection efforts of several facilities to help maintain a clean, safe and sustainable emirate. EAD called on all industrial facilities to fully comply with environmental standards - to protect public health and preserve the natural environment we all depend on.⁣