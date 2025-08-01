Watch: Abu Dhabi Driver Swerves Suddenly At Exit, Crashes Through Road Sign
The Abu Dhabi Police have shared a video of drivers making sudden swerves on the road, causing accidents and traffic disruptions. One incident in the video shows a car making a sudden swerve and speeding through an exit, toppling a road sign in the process.
Another showed a driver trying to change lanes dangerously, nearly causing an accident and obstructing the way for other cars.
The Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, as part of the "You Comment" initiative, broadcasted the video of accidents due to sudden deviation.
The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police has instructed drivers to avoid sudden deviation to catch the exit, and to avoid overtaking other vehicles incorrectly. "Ensure that the road is clear in case of overtaking or moving to another lane, and do not go between lanes in a reckless manner that puts the driver in danger," they said.
Take a look at the video here:
