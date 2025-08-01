Devvstream Deploys Crypto Treasury With Initial Bitcoin And Solana Purchases Intends To Expand Credit Facility To $300M...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- DevvStream Corp. (Nasdaq: DEVS) (“DevvStream” or the“Company”), a leading carbon management firm specializing in the development, investment, and sale of environmental assets, today announced the initial deployment of its crypto treasury strategy with purchases of Bitcoin ($BTC) and Solana ($SOL), funded by a portion of the first (US)$10 million tranche of its (US)$300 million senior secured convertible notes facility with Helena Global Investment Opportunities 1 Ltd.

These acquisitions represent the operational launch of DevvStream's digital treasury strategy, designed to combine institutional-grade liquidity with blockchain infrastructure. The Company believes Bitcoin provides a liquid, non-correlated store of value and that Solana's high-throughput network supports the Company's long-term objectives in, and the industry's move towards, sustainability-linked tokenization.

In parallel, DevvStream announced its intention to increase its existing Equity Line of Credit (ELOC) to (US)$300 million, subject to Board approval and the approval of Helena. This expansion would provide additional flexibility to scale the Company's operational and treasury strategy and accelerate investment in digital and environmental infrastructure.

“Deploying our treasury strategy with Bitcoin and Solana marks a critical step in connecting carbon markets to the digital economy,” said Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream.“Combined with the planned expansion of our credit facility, we believe we are strengthening our balance sheet and positioning DevvStream to execute on tokenizing high-value environmental assets at scale.”

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a leading carbon management firm specializing in the development, investment, and sale of environmental assets, energy transition, and innovative carbon management solutions. The Company's mission is to create alignment between sustainability and profitability, helping organizations achieve their climate initiatives while directly improving their financial health.

With a diverse approach to energy transition and carbon markets, DevvStream operates across three strategic domains: (1) an offset portfolio consisting of nature-based, tech-based, and carbon sequestration credits for immediate sale to corporations and governments seeking to offset their most difficult-to-reduce emissions; (2) project investment, acquisitions, and industry consolidation to extend the company's reach, allowing it to become a full end-to-end solutions provider; and (3) project development, where the company serves as project manager for eligible activities such as EV charging or renewable energy generation in exchange for a percentage of generated credits or I-RECs.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

