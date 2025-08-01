Limx Dynamics Launches $21,800 Humanoid Robot Oli For AI And Robotics Research
August 1, 2025 by David Edwards
Embodied AI robotics innovator LimX Dynamics has unveiled its flagship full-sized humanoid robot, LimX Oli (internally referred to during development as CL‐3), with base pricing beginning at RMB 158,000 (approximately $21,800).
Standing 1.65 m (5‐foot‐5) tall and weighing around 55 kg, Oli contains 31 degrees of freedom (not counting end-effectors) and is designed as a general-purpose research and integration platform for AI researchers, robotics developers, and solution integrators.
The robot's modular hardware/software architecture and evolving development toolchain support the full pipeline from algorithm experimentation to system deployment.
Oli is offered in three configurations:
-
Lite – entry-level version
EDU – education-focused
Super – full-featured professional kit
All versions include an SDK with fully open interfaces, enabling access to sensor data, status monitoring, low-level joint control, and high-level task scheduling.Background and technology context
LimX previously showcased an earlier humanoid model, the CL‐1, which demonstrated continuous heavy-object loading in warehouse‐style environments during 2024 testing.
In addition, the company has developed VGM (VideoGenMotion), a framework for embodied manipulation based on human video data and motion learning.
These developments reflect LimX's deeper focus on building embodied AI systems: robots that move with context‐aware perception and learning.Industry significance
The launch of LimX Oli signals a major step in commercial humanoid robotics: a platform designed not just for narrow task automation but for flexible, human‐scale adaptability across logistics, manufacturing, and research use cases.
Industry commentators note that Oli bridges the gap between minimalist robotic arms and wheeled automation by offering full-body mobility and coordination – ideal for environments requiring nuanced interaction or multi‐task operations.
Though LimX has begun rolling out Oli in mainland China first, the company indicates that a global version is in development.
