AYA FOUNDATION LAUNCHES AUGUST 28 CAMPAIGN TO BUILD BLACK 'CORNERSTONE INSTITUTIONS' AMID NEW LEADERSHIP ERA

Lynnette White-Colin Named CEO as Colorado's First Black Community Foundation Enters Next Phase of Growth

- Lynnette White-ColinDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The AYA Foundation, Colorado's first Black-led community foundation, is marking a historic moment this August. As it launches its annual 828 Campaign, a powerful call to build enduring Black-owned businesses, the foundation also welcomes Lynnette White-Colin as its new Chief Executive Officer.The timing is more than symbolic.Coming during Black Philanthropy Month and anchored by a date that holds profound significance in Black history, this year's Eight28 Campaign underscores a pivotal transition in leadership and a bold commitment to deepen the foundation's impact across Colorado.“Stepping into this role during Black Philanthropy Month feels particularly meaningful,” said White-Colin.“August 28th has witnessed our community's most pivotal moments-from Jackie Robinson integrating baseball to Dr. King's dream, from unimaginable tragedy with Emmett Till's murder to unprecedented triumph with Obama's presidential nomination. Now, through the Eight28 Campaign, we're writing the next chapter."A Campaign Rooted in History-and a Vision for the FutureThe Eight28 Campaign draws inspiration from historic milestones that all occurred on August 28:.1955: Emmett Till's murder galvanized the civil rights movement.1963: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his“I Have a Dream” speech.2005: Hurricane Katrina exposed systemic inequities in Black communities.2008: Barack Obama accepted the Democratic presidential nomination“August 28 carries the weight of our past and the promise of our future,” White-Colin explained.“On this day, history speaks-and AYA Foundation answers by supporting start-up businesses that will stand for generations."The campaign invites Coloradans to fund the creation of "cornerstone institutions"-Black-owned businesses that anchor and uplift neighborhoods. These range from regenerative Black-owned ranches to family-run restaurants and holistic wellness centers-each one vital, visible, and rooted in community.New Leadership, Stronger FutureWhite-Colin's appointment comes as AYA Foundation builds on its impressive track record:.$455,000 in grants distributed to Black entrepreneurs.250 entrepreneurs supported since 2020.Business training that quadruples participants' ability to create strong business plans.Nearly 50% go on to hire employees.80% continue applying AYA strategies long after graduationWith White-Colin at the helm, AYA is poised to scale its work and deepen its reach-ensuring the next wave of Black entrepreneurs don't just survive-but thrive!How to Get Involved Before August 28Now through August 28, AYA invites individuals, businesses, and institutions to join the movement. Donors can contribute in a variety of ways:.One-time gifts of any amount.Open a Donor Advised Fund to support entrepreneurs long-term.Leave a legacy through estate planning and planned giving“Between now and August 28, we invite Colorado to join us in transforming tragedy into triumph, dreams into reality,” added White-Colin.“Every gift-whether $8, $82, or $8,280-becomes part of the foundation for businesses that will serve communities for decades to come."To contribute or learn more, contact Lynnette White-Colin at ....About AYA FoundationFounded in 2020, the AYA Foundation is Colorado's first Black-led community foundation dedicated to empowering Black entrepreneurs through capital access, business education, and professional networks. Named for the African symbol of endurance and resourcefulness, AYA serves as the bedrock ensuring Black businesses don't just survive-they become institutions their communities can't imagine living without. Learn more at .

