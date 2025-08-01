Establish A World-Class Sanskrit University Within A Set Timeframe: Maha CM Tells Admin

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Aug 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked the administration to establish a world-class Sanskrit university at Waranga near Nagpur in a time-bound manner on the lines of the nearby National Law University.

He was speaking at inauguration of Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar International Gurukul and Academic Building and the laying of the foundation stone of the Student Building at Waranga.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal, Vice Chancellor Hareram Tripathi, and Founder Vice Chancellor Pankaj Chande were present on the occasion.

In his speech, CM Fadnavis proudly mentioned the contribution made by Shrikant Jichkar and former founding Vice Chancellor Pankaj Chande to establish a Sanskrit language university.

Since this university is named after poet-culturist Kalidas, the initial concept was to have it in Ramtek.

“However, to make it easier for this knowledge center of Sanskrit language to reach the global level, we decided to develop this entire knowledge complex in Waranga, which is known as an educational complex in Ramtek taluka and close to Nagpur. A world-class Sanskrit university will be established here in the coming time on the lines of the nearby National Law University,” he added.

He further stated:“Many old cultures of the world have become obsolete and extinct over time, but Indian culture has been able to survive in its eternal form. The valuable work of preserving Indian culture was possible through the Sanskrit language. The storehouse of knowledge in fields such as architecture , Ayurveda , astronomy , mathematics , chemistry is in Sanskrit language.”

He expressed his belief that the Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University will play a valuable role in taking it forward to the society.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his speech said in today's global context, the spirit of global and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam are one and the same. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has a rich foundation.

“If we want to understand the power of knowledge given by Sanskrit language, then we should also realize its meaning. For that, language is necessary. Although many treasures of knowledge have reached many homes through Sanskrit texts and hymns, Sanskrit language should now become dependent on the people as well as the kings,” he expressed.

“This is the real important time for building a self-reliant India. For this, our essence is valuable. Self-reliance depends on this essence. Strength is also necessary for this. If the mind, heart and intellect behind any strength are self-respecting, then such strength becomes more constructive,” he said.

"Where there is sattva and strength, there is energy. Along with energy, the presence of Lakshmi also arises there, he explained the role of a prosperous India.“This is the need of today's environment. For this, everyone should give their strength. Sanskrit language is the main basis for us to understand this sattva more. We should understand Sanskrit language and the power places of knowledge in it,” he added.