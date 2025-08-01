Iranian President To Visit Pakistan On Saturday
KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian is set to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow (Saturday) on an official visit at the invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
According to a statement from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Pezeshkian will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, several senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials.
During the visit, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and hold formal delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
This will be Pezeshkian's first official visit to Pakistan since assuming the presidency of Iran. The last high-level interaction between the two countries occurred on May 26, 2025, when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Tehran.
The statement noted that the visit aims to further strengthen the relations between the two neighboring countries.
