SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS JULY SALES UP 4.5 PERCENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Our dedicated retailers delivered a strong month of sales, remaining focused on what sets Subaru apart – trusted performance and a deep commitment to our communities. With initiatives like Subaru Loves Learning® kicking off this month for its fifth year, among other ongoing charitable efforts, Subaru and our retailers are continuing to build relationships and make a difference, whether it's in the classroom or the showroom." Crosstrek maintained its position as the top seller for the third month in a row and achieved its best July ever with 17,628 vehicles sold, a 15.1 percent increase over the same month in 2024. Outback sales followed close behind with 14,982 vehicles sold, up 5.5 percent over July 2024, and Forester was up 11.3 percent over the previous year, with 11,886 vehicles sold. Both Solterra and Legacy also saw positive sales growth, with Solterra reaching its best month ever, up 23.9 percent over July 2024. SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 375,810, a 0.5 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024. Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Another standout month for Crosstrek, Forester, and Outback proves that drivers continue to turn to Subaru for vehicles that are safe, affordable, and built to last. As our lineup expands with exciting new models, including gas, hybrid, and electric offerings, we are reinforcing the trust that customers place in Subaru and our retailers every day, delivering dependable options that meet their needs."

Carline July-25 July-24 % Chg July-25 July-24 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 3,007 4,220 -28.7 % 24,486 32,175 -23.9 % BRZ 222 271 -18.1 % 1,887 1,685 11.9 % Crosstrek 17,628 15,318 15.1 % 107,962 94,818 13.9 % Forester 11,886 10,682 11.3 % 107,858 103,531 4.2 % Impreza 2,373 2,578 -7.9 % 17,351 17,470 -0.7 % Legacy 1,918 1,799 6.6 % 13,076 11,249 16.2 % Outback 14,982 14,204 5.5 % 88,239 95,907 -8 % Solterra 1,562 1,261 23.9 % 8,063 6,646 21.3 % WRX 457 1,369 -66.6 % 6,888 10,664 -35.4 % TOTAL 54,035 51,702 4.5 % 375,810 374,145 0.5 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise® , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" target="_blank" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube .

