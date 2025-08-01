Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS JULY SALES UP 4.5 PERCENT

SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS JULY SALES UP 4.5 PERCENT


2025-08-01 01:16:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Our dedicated retailers delivered a strong month of sales, remaining focused on what sets Subaru apart – trusted performance and a deep commitment to our communities. With initiatives like Subaru Loves Learning® kicking off this month for its fifth year, among other ongoing charitable efforts, Subaru and our retailers are continuing to build relationships and make a difference, whether it's in the classroom or the showroom."

Crosstrek maintained its position as the top seller for the third month in a row and achieved its best July ever with 17,628 vehicles sold, a 15.1 percent increase over the same month in 2024. Outback sales followed close behind with 14,982 vehicles sold, up 5.5 percent over July 2024, and Forester was up 11.3 percent over the previous year, with 11,886 vehicles sold. Both Solterra and Legacy also saw positive sales growth, with Solterra reaching its best month ever, up 23.9 percent over July 2024. SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 375,810, a 0.5 percent increase compared with the same period in 2024.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Another standout month for Crosstrek, Forester, and Outback proves that drivers continue to turn to Subaru for vehicles that are safe, affordable, and built to last. As our lineup expands with exciting new models, including gas, hybrid, and electric offerings, we are reinforcing the trust that customers place in Subaru and our retailers every day, delivering dependable options that meet their needs."

Carline

July-25

July-24

% Chg

July-25

July-24

% Chg


MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Ascent

3,007

4,220

-28.7 %

24,486

32,175

-23.9 %

BRZ

222

271

-18.1 %

1,887

1,685

11.9 %

Crosstrek

17,628

15,318

15.1 %

107,962

94,818

13.9 %

Forester

11,886

10,682

11.3 %

107,858

103,531

4.2 %

Impreza

2,373

2,578

-7.9 %

17,351

17,470

-0.7 %

Legacy

1,918

1,799

6.6 %

13,076

11,249

16.2 %

Outback

14,982

14,204

5.5 %

88,239

95,907

-8 %

Solterra

1,562

1,261

23.9 %

8,063

6,646

21.3 %

WRX

457

1,369

-66.6 %

6,888

10,664

-35.4 %

TOTAL

54,035

51,702

4.5 %

375,810

374,145

0.5 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise® , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" target="_blank" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube .

Dominick Infante
Director, Corporate Communications
(856) 488-8615
[email protected]

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
(856) 488-5093
[email protected]

Adam Leiter
Corporate Communications Specialist
(856) 488-8668
[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

MENAFN01082025003732001241ID1109873868

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search