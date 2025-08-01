Freed Maxick, P.C. Joins Practice With Withum

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Joining Withum is an exciting step toward immense opportunity for our people and our clients," says Richard J. Wright Jr., CPA , Managing Director at Freed Maxick. "This journey is built on trust earned-a value we'll continue to uphold under the Withum brand."

Wright adds, "Our clients now have access to the resources of a nationally recognized team of business advisors and accountants-a luxury we're excited to expand upon. Withum's perspective complements our existing expertise, offering more expansive solutions in technology, automation, cyber and information security services, as well as enhanced tax and international service capabilities."

Withum's Managing Partner and CEO, Pat Walsh, CPA , shares similar sentiments about bringing the Western New York firm onboard. "This is a home run for both of our firms. Not only does it feel like we've been working together for years-a true culture fit-it positions us for stronger growth." Walsh adds, "Freed Maxick elevates Withum's presence as a national player in the healthcare space and is the bookend to our international practice with offices now along the Canadian border."

In addition to adding an expanded healthcare audit and consulting practice to Withum, enhanced industry strengths resulting from the Freed Maxick union include: financial services, manufacturing, professional services, higher education, not-for-profit, real estate and technology.

About WithumSmith+Brown, PC

Established in 1974, Withum is a national top-ranking public accounting firm providing advisory, tax and audit services on a local-to-global scale. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, Withum has a presence in major financial centers across the country. Withum is an independent member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms.

About Freed Maxick CPAs

Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C., is a Top 100 CPA firm in the United States serving closely held businesses, publicly traded companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients for over 65 years. Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation.

SOURCE Withum