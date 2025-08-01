Tony Lama Boots Names The Moore Full Quill Ostrich Boot As August Boot Of The Month
The wide square toe and traditional cowboy heel provide a balanced profile, while the leather outsole and double-stitched welt reflect Tony Lama's unwavering commitment to legacy craftsmanship. A removable Cushion Comfort® insert offers uncompromising comfort-making this refined style as wearable as it is distinguished.
"Tony Lama boots are made to be noticed, and the Moore delivers exactly that," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Tony Lama Boots. "From the rich texture of full quill ostrich to the elegant stitching on the shaft, this boot brings high-end Western style to the forefront. The Moore cowboy boot speaks to those who understand heritage and demand excellence."
Expertly crafted and built to last for generations, the Moore cowboy boot is ideal for collectors of fine Western footwear, fans of exotic leathers, or anyone looking to invest in a statement piece that never goes out of style.
The Moore 11" Full Quill Ostrich Boot in Grey is available now at tonylama .
About Tony Lama Boots
Tony Lama Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1911 by Tony Lama in El Paso, Texas. Throughout history, Tony Lama has repeatedly proven to be the world's most recognized western boot brand by building a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots , cowgirl boots , work boots, and casual shoes. Each pair of prized Tony Lama boots is a true work of art, meticulously crafted of the finest leathers. This reputation comes from 100+ years of experience in perfecting every step in the bootmaking process. For more information, visit .
