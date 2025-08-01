Air Methods Applauds Bipartisan Bill To Protect Access To Emergency Air Medical Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legislation Would Modernize Medicare Reimbursement Rates and Preserve Lifesaving Care

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods today praised the introduction of the Protecting Air Ambulance Services for Americans Act, a bipartisan bill designed to modernize outdated Medicare reimbursement rates and protect access to emergency air medical services across rural America. The bill was introduced by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) and U.S. House Representatives Suzan DelBene (D-WA-1) and Ron Estes (R-KS-4).

This legislation would give the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) the authority to update Medicare's current air ambulance reimbursement rate using actual cost data-ensuring payments better reflect the real expenses of providing care, including rising aviation and medical costs.

“This is a crucial step forward for the millions of Americans in rural communities who rely on emergency air medical services when time is critical and no other options exist,” said Rob Hamilton, CEO of Air Methods.“We thank Senators Blackburn and Bennet and Representatives DelBene and Estes for their leadership in protecting access to lifesaving care, particularly for patients in underserved regions.”

Today, Medicare pays just 59% of the average cost of an air ambulance transport-a rate that hasn't been updated in more than 20 years. Without reform, access to air medical services could be at risk, leaving rural seniors, Veterans, and critically ill patients without a reliable lifeline during medical emergencies.

“This is a significant milestone for those in our industry dedicated to ensuring that everyone has access to critical emergency and specialized care in their moment of medical crisis,” said Jeff Richey, UW Medicine's Chief Air Medical Officer of Airlift Northwest.“I would like to thank Rep. DelBene for her leadership and support to preserve emergency air medical services in rural communities for years to come.”

With rural hospitals closing at an alarming rate and many more reducing services, air ambulances have become the last line of defense for emergency care in remote areas. These aircraft are flying ICUs, staffed by highly trained medical crews who deliver critical care in transit when every second counts.

Air Methods is proud to support this bipartisan effort to ensure that every patient-regardless of where they live-can receive the emergency medical care they need, when they need it most.

The full text of the bill is available here: S2518 and HR4792 .

About Air Methods

Air Methods is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company's clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

CONTACT: Denisse Coffman Air Methods 720-666-8499 ...