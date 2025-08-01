Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 1.8.2025
|VAISALA CORPORATION
|STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1.8.2025
|Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 1.8.2025
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|1.8.2025
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|VAIAS
|Amount
|2 656
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|46,9665
|EUR
|Total cost
|124 743,02
|EUR
|Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 127 009 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 1.8.2025
|The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
|No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
|and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
