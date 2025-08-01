Nettutor Unveils Shared Paper Review Queue To Strengthen Campus Writing Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Link-Systems International launches new NetTutor feature, enabling seamless collaboration between campus and online tutors during peak periods

Tampa, Florida, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link-Systems International, Inc. (LSI) is proud to announce a major enhancement to its flagship online tutoring service, NetTutor: the launch of a shared paper review queue . This new feature, released June 2025 and available fall 2025, is designed to support campus writing centers and tutoring programs by seamlessly integrating NetTutor's professional tutors into their workflow during periods of high demand.

The shared queue enables both campus tutors and NetTutor tutors to draw from the same pool of student-submitted papers. Often, campus tutors face high volumes, particularly during midterms or finals. NetTutor tutors can step in to help manage the workload, ensuring students receive timely, high-quality feedback without delays.

All papers reviewed by NetTutor tutors, whether through the shared queue or traditional channels, will be evaluated according to each institution's customized Rules of Engagement. This maintains consistency with campus expectations and is tailored to the needs of the diverse student population.

“This feature was built with flexibility and collaboration in mind,” said Vincent Forese, President of Link-Systems International.“Institutions maintain full control over the tutoring experience, while gaining a reliable safety net during their busiest times.”

The shared paper review queue builds on NetTutor's long-standing commitment to customizable academic support. This includes institution-defined Rules of Engagement and readiness to integrate AI responsibly. With innovations like this, NetTutor continues to set the standard for responsive, scalable online tutoring solutions.

About Link-Systems International, Inc.

Link-Systems International, Inc. (LSI) is an education technology company dedicated to improving student success through innovative online learning solutions. Since 1996, LSI has developed cutting-edge platforms, including NetTutor, a leading online tutoring service that provides expert academic support across a wide range of subjects. Committed to academic integrity and personalized education, LSI partners with institutions to deliver high-quality, scalable, and customizable learning solutions.

