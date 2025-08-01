Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticises Rahul Over Irregularities In Voter List Claims

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 1 (IANS) Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, accusing him of lying and misleading the public over allegations of irregularities in the voter list under the state-wide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

He criticised Rahul Gandhi for his earlier remarks that he made outside Parliament on Friday.

“Rahul Gandhi has taken the contract of lying. If he really had evidence about voter list manipulation in Maharashtra, why hasn't he submitted it to the Election Commission till now?” Union Minister Singh said while speaking to the media persons at Patna airport.

Dismissing the opposition's campaign and upcoming Yatra of opposition leaders in Bihar on SIR as an attempt to confuse the public, Giriraj Singh said:“These are the same people who gave jungle raj to Bihar. Now they are talking about saving democracy. People know their record - scams, corruption, and lawlessness.”

The BJP leader emphasised that the people of Bihar are aware and have made up their minds to bring back the NDA government in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused the Election Commission of collaborating with the BJP in an alleged attempt to manipulate voter lists.

“We have sufficient proof that votes are being stolen by the Election Commission to benefit the BJP. We have evidence like an atom bomb,” Gandhi said.

“Even after retirement, those officials, responsible for such an act, will not be spared,” Rahul Gandhi asserted, raising the political temperature ahead of Bihar elections.

Supporting Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Congress MP from Kishanganj Mohammad Jawed said:“We've been raising concerns about SIR since the beginning. The BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, is trying to steal the votes of the poor and workers, just like in Maharashtra. The same model is now being implemented in Bihar and across the country.”