Titan Of Industry Allan Camaisa Teams Up With Res Nova Bio To Advance Breast Cancer Immunotherapy
"My goal in life is to accelerate the development of cancer treatments and eventual cures," said Mr. Camaisa. "The dedication, perseverance and success that Famela and her team have is second to none. I am proud to assist this extraordinary group of people in accelerating their goal of making FloraStilbene available to breast cancer patients everywhere."
Res Nova Biologic's Scientific Advisory Board include Dr. Santosh Kesari, a world-renowned neuro-oncologist ranked in the top 1% of his field by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd, Bishop Joseph Coffey, Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA and Dr. Michael P. Koumjian, a cardiac surgery specialist with over 46 years of experience.
Dr. George Delgado, founder of Abortion Pill Reversal and Scientific Advisory Board Member, describes the company as a beacon of diversity and excellence, uniting luminaries from varied fields. "This diverse coalition of medical, scientific, and spiritual leaders ensures Res Nova's approach is both groundbreaking and grounded in a higher calling," he said.
"Res Nova Biologics is not just developing treatments; we are answering a call to transform a drug known to destroy life into a cure that supports life," said Ramos. "With Allan Camaisa's strategic vision and the wisdom of our esteemed board, including Dr. Kesari's oncology second-to-none experience in cancer immunotherapy, Dr. Delgado's reproductive medicine ingenuity and Bishop Coffey's moral guidance, we are poised to revolutionize breast cancer therapy."
Res Nova Biologics invites stakeholders, patients, and the global community to join in this transformative journey, where science and faith converge to heal and restore. For more information about Res Nova Biologics and its mission, visit
For more information, please contact:
Famela Ramos
President and CEO
Res Nova Biologics, Inc.
619-246-9179
[email protected]
Follow us on
Twitter @ResNovaBioCo
Instagram @ResNova_Bio
SOURCE Res Nova Biologics, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment