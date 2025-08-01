Titan Of Industry Allan Camaisa Teams Up With Res Nova Bio To Advance Breast Cancer Immunotherapy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Allan Camaisa's visionary leadership and proven success in biotechnology make him an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board," said Famela Ramos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Res Nova Biologics. "His expertise will be instrumental in advancing Res Nova's mission to deliver transformative therapies. Additionally, his commitment to curing cancer, inspired by the personal loss of his father, aligns with our dedication of finding lifesaving treatments using our novel immunotherapeutic candidates."

"My goal in life is to accelerate the development of cancer treatments and eventual cures," said Mr. Camaisa. "The dedication, perseverance and success that Famela and her team have is second to none. I am proud to assist this extraordinary group of people in accelerating their goal of making FloraStilbene available to breast cancer patients everywhere."

Res Nova Biologic's Scientific Advisory Board include Dr. Santosh Kesari, a world-renowned neuro-oncologist ranked in the top 1% of his field by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd, Bishop Joseph Coffey, Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA and Dr. Michael P. Koumjian, a cardiac surgery specialist with over 46 years of experience.

Dr. George Delgado, founder of Abortion Pill Reversal and Scientific Advisory Board Member, describes the company as a beacon of diversity and excellence, uniting luminaries from varied fields. "This diverse coalition of medical, scientific, and spiritual leaders ensures Res Nova's approach is both groundbreaking and grounded in a higher calling," he said.

"Res Nova Biologics is not just developing treatments; we are answering a call to transform a drug known to destroy life into a cure that supports life," said Ramos. "With Allan Camaisa's strategic vision and the wisdom of our esteemed board, including Dr. Kesari's oncology second-to-none experience in cancer immunotherapy, Dr. Delgado's reproductive medicine ingenuity and Bishop Coffey's moral guidance, we are poised to revolutionize breast cancer therapy."

Res Nova Biologics invites stakeholders, patients, and the global community to join in this transformative journey, where science and faith converge to heal and restore.

