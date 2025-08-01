U19 Asian Boxing C'ships: Suman Kumari Wins On Mixed Opening Day For India's Young Boxers In Bangkok
The U19 Asian Boxing Championships provides India's rising stars a platform to showcase their skills and determination against some of Asia's toughest opponents. The event will be followed by the U22 Continental Championships, and India has fielded a strong contingent of 40 boxers - 20 in each age group - with a perfect mix of proven champions and potential talents who have impressed in the domestic circuit.
In the morning session, Suman Kumari underlined Indian boxing's growing stature as she dominated Chinese Taipei's Meng-Sin Cheng to earn a unanimous verdict in the Women's Light Flyweight (48kg) category. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has picked a strong team of young boxers who will be hoping to make a good impression in the Continental championship.
The action continued in the evening session as Sarthi Saini faced off against Haosheng Zhang of China in the Light Middleweight (70kg) category. The Indian contingent's hopes of more wins did not materialise as Aakash Badhwar lost 1:4 against Odilshoh Khalimov of Uzbekistan in men's 50kg, while Saini went down against China's Haosheng Zhang.
In the last bout of the day for the Indian contingent, Lokesh went down against Norbek Abdullaev of Uzbekistan in the 80kg category.
These bouts mark a significant start for India in the championships, with each athlete carrying the promise of future glory. With focused preparation and national pride on their shoulders, the Indian contingent is aiming to set a strong tone early in the tournament.
As the tournament unfolds, these rising stars are set to showcase their grit and determination against some of Asia's toughest opponents.
