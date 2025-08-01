Pittsburgh Recovery Walk - September 13 - Celebrates Its Tenth Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Join the party as we celebrate ten years of different pathways to recovery from addiction

- Perry Scheck, Interim Event Coordinator, Pittsburgh Recovery WalkPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With drug and alcohol related of fatalities still near record highs, the 10th Annual Pittsburgh Recovery Walk – a gathering of the entire regional recovery community – will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 1201 Waterfront Place in Downtown Pittsburgh.Thousands of participants will join over 80 community organizations for a day of free, family friendly festivities.Saturday, September 13, 20251201 Waterfront Place, parking lot across from Heinz History Center9:00 am: Event begins, Resource Fair opens, DJ music9:30 am: Speakers, Recovery Awards ceremony11:30am: Walk through downtown Pittsburgh, led by Munhall Community Band12pm: Dance party, DJ and Eagleburger BandSpeakers will include Pittsburgh City Councilperson Bob Charland; retired Pittsburgh City Councilperson Bruce Kraus; Pennsylvania Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs Dr. Latika Davis-Jones; and Pennsylvania Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Deputy Secretary Jennifer Smith. Joining them will be speakers sharing their own powerful stories of recovery.Perry Scheck, Interim Event Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk, emphasized that the event is so much more than just a walk. "The walk is only one small part of the day. It's a celebration and a gathering of the entire recovery community from all over Southwestern Pennsylvania – family friendly with loads of kids' activities. It's all about bringing people together to support one another, celebrate every recovery journey, and show that recovery is available to everyone."The 2025 Pittsburgh Recovery Walk is made possible by the generous support of presenting sponsors UPMC, UPMC Health Plan, and UPMC Community Care along with over 60 regional sponsors.About Pittsburgh Recovery WalkFounded in 2016, the purpose of the Pittsburgh Recovery Walk is to celebrate the many roads to recovery from addiction and all those who travel them. Specifically, the walk aims to celebrate recovery, eliminate stigma, and showcase resources for recovery support, health, and harm reduction.Livestreaming to pghrecoverywalk, YouTube and Facebook Live on September 13th from 9am-1pm.# # #

Perry Scheck

Pittsburgh Recovery Walk

+1 412-852-7330

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.