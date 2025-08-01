Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Embassy In Portugal Warns Kuwaitis Against Heatwave


2025-08-01 10:07:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Embassy in Portugal on Friday urged the Kuwaiti nationals residing in Portugal to be cautious regarding the heatwave and ITS repercussions such as fires' outbreak.
The embassy, in a statement, urged the citizens in a statement to heed instructions of the Portuguese authorities and contact the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission if they need any help or explanation on the phone number: 351916666645+ round the clock.
Authorities have warned of fires in the north and center of the country amid the heatwave, forecast to maintain its grip until next Wednesday with the temperature hitting 44 degrees in some regions.
Portugal witnessed, over the past few days, huge fires in several regions prompting authorities to evacuate residents from villages and towns and shutting some mountainous roads. (end)
hnd


MENAFN01082025000071011013ID1109873380

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search