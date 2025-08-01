403
Kuwait Embassy In Portugal Warns Kuwaitis Against Heatwave
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Embassy in Portugal on Friday urged the Kuwaiti nationals residing in Portugal to be cautious regarding the heatwave and ITS repercussions such as fires' outbreak.
The embassy, in a statement, urged the citizens in a statement to heed instructions of the Portuguese authorities and contact the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission if they need any help or explanation on the phone number: 351916666645+ round the clock.
Authorities have warned of fires in the north and center of the country amid the heatwave, forecast to maintain its grip until next Wednesday with the temperature hitting 44 degrees in some regions.
Portugal witnessed, over the past few days, huge fires in several regions prompting authorities to evacuate residents from villages and towns and shutting some mountainous roads. (end)
