THE PEACH COBBLER FACTORY ACCELERATES GROWTH IN LARGER U.S. CITIES

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Interestingly, as the new brand has grown rapidly, its awareness and popularity have attracted interest in many of America's larger cities both inside and outside the South. Today, new PCF franchisees have opened locations and embraced the brand in places like Detroit, Washington, D.C., Denver, Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati, joining franchise holders in many larger southern cities, such as Atlanta, San Antonio, Memphis, Dallas, Jacksonville, Charlotte, Tampa, and New Orleans.

In just over three years, the company has enjoyed rapid growth, with 115 locations now open in 22 states and a strong pipeline of future development on the schedule.

Looking forward, the company is especially pleased that expansion into large U.S. cities and key metro areas continues. Outside its core Southern base, growth is continuing to accelerate with larger cities like Scottsdale, Chandler, Mesa, Tulsa, Newark, and Indianapolis scheduled to come online. Concurrently, growth in the South continues to strengthen the brand as more locations are planned to open this year around the metro areas of Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Memphis, Dallas, Louisville, Tallahassee, Jackson, and Houston.

Greg George, CEO, commented, " When we began franchising, we were pretty confident that our concept would thrive and grow in the South. In fact, our tag line is......"It's a Southern Thang!" What has been a very pleasant surprise is the acceptance we have seen in so many of America's larger cities and metro areas both inside and outside the Southern states. We are discovering that regardless of where people live, almost everyone in America really loves to enjoy our warm peach cobbler with cold vanilla ice cream. It's a true American favorite! So, the long-term game plan for our brand is simple...we want to make sure that eventually there will be a Peach Cobbler Factory location nearby for everyone in America to enjoy! "

**About The Peach Cobbler Factory**

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2022, The Peach Cobbler Factory has rapidly grown to 115 locations across 22 states, with 150+ locations in the development pipeline. The company serves its guests through a developing network of traditional stores, mobile trailers, professional and college stadiums, and now airports. A recently launched catering program has also been developed to serve its full array of desserts to offices, celebrations, and major events. Its menu stars fruit cobblers, banana pudding, cobbler shakes, bigger & better cookies, brownies, churros, and more-each crafted to deliver joy in every bite. The company is co-owned by Larry Johnston (former Chairman & CEO of Albertsons Inc.) and Greg George, a franchising veteran with 25 years of industry experience.

